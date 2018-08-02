Jillian Michaels’ Top Tip for Weight Loss Is Actually Pretty Ingenious

What do we love more than expert advice? FREE expert advice!

Luckily, fitness queen and life coach Jillian Michaels is a generous woman. The Biggest Loser trainer and author uses her Instagram to inspire her one million followers with inspirational messages, weight loss testimonies from clients, workout snippets and health advice.

But to get some in-depth tricks from the woman herself, Michaels spoke to Women’s Health about easy ways to shed pounds and keep them off.

Her advice starts out simple: Don’t overeat. Don’t eat “crap” that isn’t food. Make sure you get enough sleep. “The rest is B.S.,” she admits.

And to see real weight loss progress, Michaels says you should think of your body like a car. Just as your car needs gas and the right gear to move forward, your body needs both a healthy diet and exercise to head in the right direction.

“Often people do one or the other, but not both,” Michaels says. “When it comes to weight loss, you simply must work out and eat right to get results.”

Back to this car analogy: Michaels says if you aren’t working out or dieting properly, you’re in ‘reverse’ and you’re likely gaining weight. If you’re doing one or the other, consider yourself in ‘neutral’, maintaining your weight with no loss.

But to make substantial process and go the distance, you must put your body in ‘drive’, focusing on fitness and diet equally.

Her analogy puts healthy living into perspective, and though her advice might be a bit vague, her lack of specificity will actually help you in the long run!

“The key is how you lose [the weight],” Michaels says. “If you lose weight through common-sense eating choices and physical activities you enjoy, maintenance is far easier.”

If you commit to making conscious healthy choices—not crash dieting—and finding workouts that are fun, you’ll kick your weight loss into high gear and push forward toward your goal.

Vroom, vroom.

