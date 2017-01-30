Jessie James Decker Doesn’t Shy From Trolls With Daring Bikini Selfie

Jessie James Decker isn't afraid to stand up to trolls and shy away from encouraging a more positive conversation on body. After haters made remarks about her selfie, the star took to social media to get "open and honest" with fans, and revealed she had had breast reduction surgery over the summer.

Her bravely open response comes after she shared an Instagram post on Sunday while attending her sister's wedding in Cabo. The country singer posted a shot of herself relaxing by the pool but soon received comments from users calling out her "imperfections."

I'm just a girl on the coast #cabo A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:24am PST

With insults thrown left and right from internet trolls, Decker, 28, who has often denied getting breast implants, took it upon herself to respond with comments that reminded others of how real she is.

"Thanks for pointing out my flaws," Decker wrote to a user who brazenly picked on her. Followed by another response to a user that read, "Thanks for also deciding when I should share something personal about my breasts."

Love y'all because you accept my scars and dark pits even tho I looked at Eric and was like babe are my pits that dark 😂 and we looked and made a group decision that it was the shadows from the pic under the cabana and not a 5oclock one haha but even if I did. Y'all accept me 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

