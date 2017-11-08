Jessica Simpson Reveals Cleavage-Filled Valentine’s Day Post Paired With Some Fifty Shades

Valentine's Day can be a stressful time for couples, whether they've been together for a while or just met. If you're a new couple, the pressure is on to figure out what kind of celebration your partner prefers, but since you're so excited to not be alone, you swing for the fences. If you've been married for a while, odds are you've run through all of your good ideas and have to start scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Two years ago, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson spiced up their Valentine's Day by getting dolled up in a tribute to Fifty Shades of Grey. It might sound shocking to hear that a former pop star engaged in a BDSM photo shoot for her on Instagram account, but considering Fifty Shades of Grey appeals to suburban moms in need of excitement, Simpson being a fan is no surprise. This year, however, Simpson opted for pink in a slightly tamer celebration.

Check out her Valentine's Day pictures and let us know what you think in the comments!

Fifty Shades of Pink #ValentinesDay A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

[H/T Instagram, jessicasimpson]