Jennifer Lopez Shares Photo That Literally Shines A Light On ‘The Original Booty’

Jennifer Lopez took to social media on Wednesday night to share a stunning pic that totally flaunts her famously curvy backside. The Shades of Blue actress posted the steamy snap on Instagram for all of her followers to enjoy, and your jaw will definitely drop to the floor once you see it.

BTS promo shoot #WOD #WorldofDance #gonnabefun #spring/summer #NBC #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Lopez captioned the snap: "BTS promo shoot #WOD #WorldofDance #gonnabefun #spring/summer #NBC #worththewait."

Since sharing on Instagram, Lopez's snap has racked up more than 390k likes. Thousands of social media users have taken to the comment section to express how gorgeous the 47-year-old looks in the new pic.

The photo is a new promotional shot for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming reality competition series World of Dance. She will be a host and mentor on the upcoming show alongside Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and Step Up star Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

World of Dance will pit the world's most talented dancers against each other. The participants will come from all types of backgrounds from krumping to clogging and they will be competing for a grand prize of one million dollars.

J-Lo also posted a group shot of the four celebrity hosts on Instagram on Wednesday night. The pop singer rocked an all-white ensemble that accented her toned legs.

#WOD #WorldOfDance #NBC #spring/summer #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Be sure to check out World of Dance on NBC very soon.

When Lopez isn't promoting her show, she has been taking to social media frequently to share some seriously sexy snaps. Earlier this week, J-Lo posted two sizzling hot photos that will take your breath away. Also, she teased her rumored boyfriend, "Hotline Bling" rapper Drake, with new photos.

Is this your favorite Instagram post by Jennifer Lopez?

To keep up with Jennifer Lopez, follow her on Instagram here.

Up next: Jennifer Lopez Reminds Drake What He's Missing With Sexy Snap | Jennifer Lopez Continues To Melt Instagram With Two New Sizzling Photos | Jennifer Lopez Posts Steamy New Pic That Is Really Not For The Kids | Jennifer Lopez Latest Instagram Photo With Her Children Brings in Mixed Reviews | Jennifer Lopez's Legs Can Cure Any Rainy Day Blues | Jennifer Lopez Posts Scorching People's Choice Awards Photo | Jennifer Lopez Unleashes Skintight Pics That Are For Grown Ups Only

[H/T Instagram: Jennifer Lopez]