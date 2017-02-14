Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Back At Work’ In Saucy New Instagram Pic

Jennifer Lopez is "back to work" showcasing her stunning good looks. On Monday, the Shades of Blue actress shared a steamy snap that will take your breath away.

The mother-of-two captioned the photo: "No rest for the weary...lol #backatwork #onlean #tiredaf #butloveit #grateful."

No rest for the weary...lol #backatwork #onlean #tiredaf #butIloveit #grateful A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

In the saucy image, the 47-year-old is wearing an olive green crop-top jacket with a high-waisted skirt that is skintight. The ensemble accentuates Lopez's toned legs and her hourglass figure as she smolders at the camera. To complete her look, the "On the Floor" singer rocked a pair of lace-up stiletto heels.

J-Lo's followers went totally bonkers after the photo was posted online and showered the pic with more than 689k likes and more than 4k comments.

This sizzling hot snap came on the day following the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, at which Jennifer Lopez was one of the presenters. She was tapped to announce the award for the Best New Artist, but ended up going totally political in her opening comments.

"At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever," she said. "As Toni Morrison once said, this is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self pity, no need for silence, and no room for fear. We do language, that is how civilizations heal. So tonight, we celebrate our most universal language, music as we honor the voices of the past and the present."

Lopez received backlash for her politically-charged commentary at the GRAMMY's from those who felt her words were out of line.

While people may have opposing views about J-Lo's statements at the awards show, everyone can likely agree that the pop superstar looked totally gorgeous at the event.

She rocked a pinkish-purple gown with a plunging neckline that displayed her ample cleavage. The dress was complete with a thigh-slit and a large bow around her neck.

Lopez shared several snaps of her sizzling look on social media.

#grammys2017 dress by @ralphandrusso Thank you @lorealmakeup and @lorealhair A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

