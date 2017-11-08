Jennifer Lopez’s GRAMMYs Dress Was A Steamy, Low-Cut Masterpiece

Jennifer Lopez attended the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening, and the "On the Floor" singer looked absolutely stunning.

In the past, J-Lo has been known for her daring outfits that flaunted her famously curvy physique at the GRAMMY Awards and last night was no exception.

Click "Start Slideshow" to see Jennifer Lopez's steamy look.

What did you think about Jennifer Lopez's look at the GRAMMY's?

[H/T Instagram: Jennifer Lopez]