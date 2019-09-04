Jennifer Lopez Rocks This Crazy Clean Diet to Look 20 Years Younger

At almost 50 years old, have no doubt that Jennifer Lopez will continue to be as effortlessly beautiful and fabulous for the next 20 years as she was 20 years ago. One thing helping her achieve her youthful glow? The strict and healthy diet she’s been following.

J-Lo’s trainer Tracy Anderson says the singer/actress sticks to unprocessed organic food for every meal, snack and everything in between. She eats plenty of protein, fruits and veggies for a super nutrient-rich diet.

For breakfast, Lopez sticks to a protein shake and a cup of decaf coffee. When lunchtime rolls around she’ll usually have a veggie-heavy salad with salmon. And for dinner she’ll make sure to pair a protein, like pork or chicken, with a grain, like quinoa.

“It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” Anderson told PEOPLE. “Everything is fresh. There’s nothing processed – just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.”

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier […] diet,” Lopez previously told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.”

As it turns out, “Jenny From the Block” is also a big fan of snacks — as long as they’re healthy.

“Being constantly on the go, I always like to have healthier snack options like fruits or vegetables with me,” she said.

When it does come time to indulge, Lopez’s MLB fiancé Alex Rodriguez said on The View that she can’t resist chocolate chips ice cream and chocolate chip cookies. Girl, we feel you on that.

Three things J-Lo won’t touch? Caffeine, cigarettes and alcohol. “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she told The Daily Mail. On the rare occasion that she does indulge in coffee, it’s always decaf.

As for those sexy stems, bangin’ abs and chiseled arms, Lopez is dedicated to working out with a trainer three to four days a week, whether with Tracy Anderson on the west coast or David Kirsch on the east coast. Check out her workout here!

