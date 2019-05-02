Jennifer Aniston Swears by This Workout-Detox Combo

(Photo: Getty / Jason LaVeris)

Jennifer Aniston is the epitome of a beauty influencer. The actress looks like she hasn’t aged in all the years she’s been in the spotlight.

The 47-year-old was named PEOPLE‘s “Most Beautiful Person” in 2016, 12 years after she first landed the title.

So how does she do it? Aniston shared her top five beauty-enhancing obsessions with Well+Good just in time for the New Year.

Rise Nation

“For me, changing up my workout routine is key. I always try to surprise my muscles. In Los Angeles, I work out at Rise Nation, which is a fitness climbing cardio class on the stair climber—it’s such a great workout!”

(Photo: Twitter / @PCI_Wellness)

Infrared saunas

“I love hitting the infrared sauna after a workout. It’s great for detoxifying while rejuvenating my body.”

(Photo: Twitter / @Deals_We_Love_)

Collagen peptides

“I’ve been adding collagen peptides to my morning shake, and I’ve really seen a difference from the inside out.”

(Photo: Twitter / @AllNaturalSavin)

Coconut oil

“Coconut oil is another favorite—I love cooking with it or adding it to some avocado toast.”

(Photo: Twitter / @yookconsulting)

Living Proof dry shampoo

“My hair would feel greasy, so I used to wash it every day. But Living Proof’s dry shampoo actually cleans your hair of dirt and oil. Now I wash my hair every second or third day—that wasn’t something I could do before I switched to [it].”

