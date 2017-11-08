Jenna Dewan Reveals Pics In Bra During Pillow Fight On Bed During Girls’ Night In

Jenna Dewan Tatum gave her Instagram followers a preview of what she does on a girl's night and it's safe to say that many of her adoring fans would give anything to have been there. The Step Up actress took to social media on Wednesday night to unleash a photo that showed her in the moments following a "girls night pillow fight," and she looks absolutely breathtaking.

1- an actual unprompted girls night pillow fight just went down 2- wearing cutest new @danskinapparel A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

The brunette beauty captioned the snap: "1 - an actual unprompted girls night pillow fight just went down 2 - wearing cutest new @danskinapparel."

The image shows the mother of one lying on a bed wearing barely there Danskin clothes that flaunt her incredibly toned figure. Her shoulder length locks rested around her face as she flashed her megawatt smile.

The wife of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum also posted more looks at her skimpy outfit on her Instagram story.

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Jenna Dewan Tatum]