Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Is Fully Recovered Three Weeks After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldrige has returned to her normal life only three weeks after her devastating ATV accident, which left the 8-year-old in critical condition.

Spears shared an update on Instagram Saturday afternoon, where the young starlet thanked her fans for their ongoing support of her family. Spears captioned the pic:

"So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," Britney Spears' younger sister wrote alongside a picture of herself in a trailer.

"Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work," Jamie lynn added. "I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers...God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood"

The accident occurred when the ATV Maddie was riding in Kentwood, La. flipped into a nearby pond. Aldrige was reportedly submerged under water for several minutes before being airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

Jamie Lynn's little girl remained hospitalized for five days, and returned home with her mom and stepfather via helicopter.

Since being hospitalized, it appears Maddie is going through life as normal. Over Valentine's Day she visited her classmates to pass out some candies to everyone. She posted a pic of her daughter with some of the chocolates and a caption of how much fun she had.

