Infographic: Rev Your Metabolism for Weight Loss

Metabolism is the system that converts what you eat and drink into energy. It’s a complex network of hormones and enzymes that affects how efficiently your body burns food for fuel. Obviously, everyone’s metabolism is different, and we know quite well that people can be blessed or cursed with a metabolic rate that influences how quickly we gain or lose weight. Metabolism is influenced by our age, sex, proportion of lean body mass and hereditary. However, there are some factors you can control to rev your metabolism, including foods you eat, hours of good sleep you get and diets you follow. Check it out below!