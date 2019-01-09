If Dishes Are Your Worst Nightmare, Enjoy These 71 One-Pot Meals

For most moms, moments of relaxation are hard to come by. Instead of wasting hours on dinner prep, we’ve compiled a list of quick and simple one-pan and one-pot meals that will free up your time and your dishwasher!

1. One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops: For an easy, healthy and quick dinner recipe, you must try our One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops. The kids and hubby will approve of this hearty meal, and you’ll rest easy knowing it’s low-calorie, low-fat and high-protein. Click here to see the recipe.

2. Skinny French Onion Soup: If you love French onion soup but typically decline it due to the calories, this healthy version will leave you saying, “Oui!” Click here for the recipe.

3. Rosemary Garlic Potato & Parsnip Mash: Parsnips and potatoes come together for a delicious mash. Serve it on Thanksgiving, Christmas or even just a random weeknight, it’s that easy. At only 120 calories and 4 SmartPoints per serving, you’ll want to save this recipe for many meals to come! Click here for the recipe.

4. One-Pot Turkey Chili Macaroni: This thick and hearty dish is a mashup of two family favorites: chili and mac and cheese! It’s not soupy, but still not as solid as a baked macaroni dish. Your taste buds will be happily confused, especially because a heaping serving size is only 306 calories! Here’s the recipe!

5. Rosemary Lemon One-Pot Chicken: The lemon slices and fresh rosemary make a deliciously fresh and light broth for the veggies to soak up. Parsnips add a less common vegetable to your family’s routine, but they’re sure to become a favorite! This is the perfect way to use the rosemary if you have an herb garden. Feel free to add more if you’d like a more robust flavor. Here’s the recipe.

6. Slow Cooker Pork Tacos: The best pork taco recipe you’ll ever cook. Let the slow cooker do the work for you! Check it out here!

7. One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice: Savory, marinated chicken, bell peppers, onions and seasoning come together for a hot, delicious meal the entire family will crave over and over. And at only 268 calories per serving, you don’t have to worry about helping yourself to a little extra. Click here for the recipe.

8. Thai Chicken and Rice: If you’re a fan of savory and spicy food, you’ve come to the right place! This One-Pan Thai Chicken and Rice recipe uses the red Thai chili to spice things up a bit, while the garlic, curry powder and fish sauce bring an authentic Asian flair to this hearty meal. Here’s the recipe.

9. Chicken and Biscuit in a Pot: This is a comfort chicken stew with great flavor, thanks to the fresh herbs in the biscuits. (via Food and Wine)

(Photo: Food and Wine)

10. Red Hot Chili: This recipe is perfect for anyone who is really looking for some flavor. Made with 3 different peppers, this recipe packs a punch. (via The Cooking Channel)

(Photo: The Cooking Channel)

11. Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus: Creamy and delicious, not to mention fast to make and fast to clean, this is a great meal for pasta lovers in a hurry! (via Food and Wine)

(Photo: Food and Wine)

12. Asian Slaw with Ginger-Peanut Dressing: This savory slaw is perfect on its own or added to a wrap or as a side. However you serve it, your taste buds will thank you! (via Once Upon a Chef)

(Photo: Once Upon a Chef)

13. Asopao with Chicken and Shrimp: Inspired from Trinidad cuisine, this is a delicious meal you can make in one pot. But make sure you’ve got lime and hot chile sauce to pass around the table (via Food and Wine)!

(Photo: Food and Wine)

14. Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas: Artichokes, a great source of antioxidants, provide a fresh flavor in this Moroccan one-pot dish. (via Food and Wine)

(Photo: Food and Wine)

15. Potato, Kale and White Bean Hash: It just doesn’t get much healthier than a combo of these ingredients. This dish is the perfect addition to any meal. (via Bread and Bonnet)

(Photo: Bread and Bonnet)

16. Cioppino with Mussels: This is a classic italian fish stew recipe that Andrew Zimmerman packs with a tomato flavor to satisfy every appetite. (via Food and Wine)

(Photo: Food and Wine)

17. Chana Masala: If you like Indian food, you’ll love this delicious dish. It adds just the right amount of sass to spice up any meal. (via Smitten Kitchen)

(Photo: Smitten Kitchen)

18. Oven-Baked Mexican Quinoa Casserole: We all know how healthy quinoa is, but now you can have health and mega flavor! This dish allows you to eat your Mexican minus the side of guilt. (via Vegangela)

(Photo: Vegangela)

19. 25-Minute Skillet Baked Ziti: With only 25 minutes from prep to plate, this dish is great for a busy night. (via Parade)

(Photo: Parade)

20. Creamy Baked Millet with Butternut Squash: Okay, this dish may feel a little more like fall than summer, but one taste and trust us, you’ll be sold! (via Autumn Makes and Does)

(Photo: Autumn Makes and Does)

21. Summer One-Pot Chicken: Created by Chuck Hughes from the sow “Chuck Eats the Streets,” this is a chicken recipe you won’t want to miss. It’s easy to make, tastes great, and will satisfy picky kids. (via Today)

(Photo: Today)

22. One-Bowl Mung Bean Meal: If you’ve been searching for a truly unique one-pot meal, look no further than this dish. Healthy, fast and delicious? Yep, all of the basis are covered. (via The Kitchn)

(Photo: The Kitchn)

23. Lasagna Soup: Who said lasagna can’t be an easy meal to make? With this quick and healthy recipe, you can have a tasty dish without all of the extra calories. (via Parade)

(Photo: Parade)

24. Chicken, Orzo and Spinach Skillet: This one pot meal is the perfect combo of flavor and healthy eats! (via For the Love of Cooking)

(Photo: For the Love of Cooking)

25. Fully Loaded Baked Potato Soup: Love the taste of a fully-loaded baked potato but hate feeling guilty after? This tasty recipe gives you all of the flavor minus the bloat! (via Parade)

(Photo: Parade)

26. Mac and Cheese with Broccoli: Who doesn’t love the taste of mac and cheese? It certainly tops the list of favorite comfort foods. However, we all know traditional mac and cheese is not a healthy choice. Enter this yummy recipe! With all the flavor of mac and cheese plus added healthy touches, this is a win-win for you and your diet! (via Parade)

(Photo: Parade)

27. Chicken Pot Pie: There’s just something about chicken pot pie that makes you feel like you’re home. This quick and easy recipe is one the whole family will love. (via Parade)

(Photo: Parade)

28. One-Pan Crispy Chicken Legs with Brussels Sprouts: What? Crispy chicken and veggies in a one-pot shot? You’re welcome! (via So Let’s Hang Out)

(Photo: So Let’s Hang Out)

29. Roasted Broccoli and Shrimp: This one-pot dish packs a whole lot of flavor in a light and healthy meal. (via The Wednesday Chef)

(Photo: The Wednesday Chef)

30. Bacon Beer Cheese Soup: Bacon… yum. Beer…yum. Cheese…DOUBLE yum! Bacon Beer Cheese Soup… dinner perfection! (via The Slow Roasted Italian)

(Photo: The Slow Roasted Italian)

31. White Mac and Cheese: Just when you thought that mac and cheese couldn’t get any creamier, the recipe blows your mind! If you’re craving total decadence, whip this dish up tonight! (via Jehan Can Cook)

(Photo: Jehan Can Cook)

32. Bacon, Tomato and Blue Cheese Shells: If you love the sinful taste of bacon and blue cheese, than this one-pot dish will be your go-to meal option. Packed with creamy texture and bursting with flavor, your mouth will be watering even before the first bite. (via iVillage)

(Photo: Photo credit: iVillage)

33. Vegan Pasta: If you’re vegan, you know that sometimes finding delicious recipes can be a challenge. Thankfully, with the Minimalist Baker around, eating well and still maintaining a vegan lifestyle is that much easier! (via Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: Photo credit: Minimalist Baker)

34. Enchilada Pasta: If you like your one-pot dishes a little on the spicy side, then this is the one for you. This meal packs all the flavors of Mexico into one little, simple pot. (via Number 2 Pencil)

(Photo: Photo credit: Number 2 Pencil)

35. Slow Cooker Tuscan Tortellini: Are you ready for some Italian? Who isn’t? This is another dish that not only can you enjoy without all of the prep work, you can also indulge without all of the added guilt. (via Nosh and Nourish)

(Photo: Nosh and Nourish)

36. Chicken and Rice with Broccoli: Looking for a whole lot of healthy packed into a one-pot dish? We’ve got you covered. You’re welcome! (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

37. Shredded Chicken, Chard and Chickpea Soup: This dish really is like a full meal in one pot. Packed with protein and veggies, you can feel good about serving this meal to family and friends. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

38. Easy Skillet Cassoulet: This one requires a bit more prep time, but the taste is worth the extra effort! (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

39. Easy Ratatouille with Chicken: If you like ratatouille, then you’ll love this one-pot, protein-packed version. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

40. Lamb Chops with Harissa, Spinach and Chickpeas: This unique dish packs a nutritious and flavorful punch! All of that in the convenience of one pot? Sign us up please. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

41. Easy Skillet Turkey Dinner: Okay, we know, it’s not really that “turkey time of year”. Still, sometimes you just need a little taste of home, and this dish packs all of those flavors into one pot. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

42. Skillet Spaghetti: Who knew that cooking spaghetti could actually get easier? With this dish, you can impress the family with an amazing meal and still have time to put your feet up. (via Julie’s Eats & Treats)

(Photo: Julie’s Eats & Treats)

43. White Bean Turkey Chili: This one-pot dish is not only delicious, it’s ready to rock in only 30 minutes! (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

44. Pan-Seared Fish with Shiitake Mushrooms: Pan-seared fish in a one-pot dish? What?? That’s right, it really is that easy! (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

45. Skillet Rice Noodles with Clams, Snow Peas, and Corn: If you’re looking for a delicious one-pot meal that will really stick to your family’s ribs, this is the one for you! Packed with noodles, protein and veggies, this dish is the perfect family meal. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

46. Mussels in Chorizo and Tomato Broth: If you are a big fan of seafood, then give this dish a try. The protein-packed muscles paired with the tangy tomato broth makes for an amazing treat for the entire family. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

47. Vegetarian Pasta with Swiss Chard: This dish is both tangy and sweet, making it perfect for the vegetarian in your household. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Photo credit: Serious Eats)

48. Skillet Spaghetti alla Carbonara with Kale: The combination of bacon and cheese gives this dish a hearty allure that you will not be able to resist! Plus, you can whip this recipe together in just 30 minutes. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Serious Eats)

49. Skillet Orecchiette with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe: Sure, this recipe might be hard to pronounce, but it’s super easy to make! The sausage really brings the heat for a spicy, flavorful dish that is sure to impress. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Serious Eats)

50. Couscous with Crispy Pancetta and Butternut Squash: This is the perfect dish to serve! It’s on the milder side, and is packed full with delicious flavors like savory pancetta and fresh cilantro for a refreshing meal. (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Serious Eats)

51. Eggplant and Tomato Sauce with Israeli Couscous: This Moroccan-style recipe is packed full of rich flavors and hearty ingredients that will fill you with of energy! Pair with our Skinny Broccoli Salad for a complete meal! (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Serious Eats)

52. Shakshuka: Time to shake things up with this Tunisian dish! You’ll get lots of protein from the eggs and the sweet, savory summer flavors you crave with the tomatoes and cilantro! (via Serious Eats)

(Photo: Serious Eats)

53. Blackberry Glazed Salmon and Asparagus: We don’t know about you, but our mouths are watering just looking at this dish! This sweet twist on salmon coupled with fresh asparagus is the perfect meal for family and friends. (via Apron Strings)

(Photo: Apron Strings)

54. Thai Basil Cashew Chicken Skillet: Add a little spice to your traditional chicken with this Thai inspired dish. (via Running to the Kitchen)

(Photo: Running to the Kitchen)

55. Sriracha Lime Chicken: Looking for the perfect dish to pair with your Skinny Margarita? Look no further than this one-pot wonder. (via Running to the Kitchen)

(Photo: Running to the Kitchen)

56. Braised Chicken Thighs with Tomatoes and Garlic: Add a little spice to your night with this delicious chicken dish. (via Stay Hungree)

(Photo: Stay Hungree)

57. Cheesy Veggie Enchilada Skillet Rice: We know how limiting being a vegetarian is when it comes to Mexican food. Luckily, Domestic Superhero has created a mouthwatering recipe that is sure to hit the spot! (via Domestic Superhero)

(Photo: Domestic Superhero)

58. Cheesy Chicken Bacon Broccoli and Rice: This meal is one your hubby is bound to love! It’s packed full of protein from all of the meat (over 35 grams per serving!), and the gooey cheese is sure to be a child-pleaser! (via Kevin and Amanda)

(Photo: Kevin and Amanda)

59. Easy Turkey Chili with Kale: Everyone loves chili, but we know the traditional version is not so healthy. With this one-pot dish, you can have all the flavor of a yummy chili without the bloat and guilt that usually follows. (via The Kitchn)

(Photo: The Kitchn)

60. Eggplant Chicken Dinner: If you love the taste of eggplant but struggle to find amazing recipes to incorporate it into your daily meals, this one has got your wishes covered. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

(Photo: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

61. Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings: This is the perfect dinner for a weekday night! In just 30 minutes, you can throw together a nutritious, summery meal for the whole family. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

62. Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables: The sweet and savory flavor of the balsamic and honey perfectly compliments the moist chicken in this unique recipe. Try serving it up with our Caprese Brown Rice for the perfect meal! (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

63. Mexican Chicken and Rice: This recipe really cranks up the heat with a big dose of jalapeño chili powder! In just 25 minutes, you and your family will be enjoying all the authentic Mexican flavors this dish has to offer! (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

64. Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble: All the protein from the eggs combined with those hearty, healthy carbs from the sweet potatoes make this a pretty power-packed meal! Plus, with less than 300 calories a serving, you won’t have to watch those calories as you indulge a little! (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

65. Pancetta-Wrapped Chicken with Glazed Date Sauce: It may look and taste like a gourmet meal, but you can actually cook up this soon-to-be favorite in less than 30 minutes! The glazed dates offer a surprisingly sweet compliment to the balsamic vinegar and pancetta. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

66. Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers: These colorful, flavorful, and healthy peppers are sure to satisfy you this summer! They only require 15 minutes of prep, so reward yourself with some mommy-time as they simmer in a slow cooker! (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

67. Mediterranean Kale and Cannellini Stew with Farro: This smoky vegetarian recipe is a great way to get your Greek on this summer! All the fresh ingredients come together to create a simmering, savory stew that is bound to be a crowd-pleaser! (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

68. Roasted Indian Chicken, Vegetables and Chickpeas: If you are craving those exotic Indian spices, then this recipe is going to become an instant favorite! The roasted chicken is so moist and flavorful, and the baked chickpeas offer a delectably crunchy and unique texture. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

69. Summer Stew: While we tend to stray away from those hot and heavy stews during the summer, this recipe will make you reconsider! This dish brings on the fresh ingredients, rather than the heat, for the perfect summer evening. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

(Photo: Better Homes and Gardens)

70. Skinny Monkey Oat Cookies: You know we couldn’t wrap this roundup without a little chocolate right? So whip up these amazing cookies for a sweet treat both you and the kids can enjoy. Click here for the recipe!

71. Sugar-Free Chocolate Fudge: Chocolate fudge and only one pot needed to cook it up. Need we say more? (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

With these simple and delectable recipes you and your family can concentrate on relaxing and enjoying your time together!

