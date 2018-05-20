I Tried Kourtney Kardashian's Secret Product to Flawless Skin for 2 Weeks — Here's What I Thought

(Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

When it comes to staying beautiful, Kourtney Kardashian may be winning the game. The 38-year-old mom of three is more fit and youthful than ever — just take a look at her Instagram account. And not to raise a panic or anything, but I may have just discovered her skincare secret.

In addition to eating a healthy diet and hitting the gym on a regular basis, Kardashian's skincare routine is centered around a single product that sounds like it can work miracles.

The moisturizer in question is by a brand called Exo Face, and it contains human exosomes. You read that right — human exosomes. What are exosomes? Well, they're these crazy little messengers that live in our skin cells that travel from cell to cell, interacting with each other and transferring information from healthy cells so they can repair those factors in cells that are damaged.

Through their exclusive Zen 3 technology, Exo Face has actually been able to duplicate said exosomes, which promote overall skin perfection (think hydration, radiance, self-repair, wrinkle reduction, etc.) and squeeze over 150 million of them into each bottle of eXO Bio.digital Perfection Moisturizer.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Combine all that science I just threw at you with the fact that Kourtney Kardashian uses it (as do Modern Family stars like Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara) and you can bet I jumped at the chance to try out this one-of-a-kind product for two weeks.

As prompted by the instructions, I applied the moisturizer every morning and night — which I'll admit I was worried about, since my oily skin can usually only handle a nighttime moisturizer. The cream seemed thicker than most lightweight moisturizers I'm used to, but much to my amazement, once I blended it in, my skin felt light as could be.

Not only was it incredibly hydrating, it had a wonderful silky cooling effect. The first time I used it, I noticed my skin was dewy and immediately brighter. Its subtle fresh scent smelled good enough to spread onto my neck as well.

Over the course of two weeks, I noticed my skin tone seemed more balanced/less red and my skin was incredibly soft. Plus, I experienced no major breakouts — a big win for me, since sudden changes in product don't agree with my skin.

Thinking about trying it for yourself? One of the only cons is that a 1.7-ounce bottle will set you back $118 — but believe me when I say a little goes a long way. And what did you expect when you heard it's a Kardashian fave? While we're on the topic of cons, I wish the moisturizer contained SPF of some sort. On days I didn't wear makeup (mine contains SPF 25), my skin felt super exposed to UV rays.

Overall, I totally see why eXO Bio.digital Perfection Moisturizer is such a big hit in Hollywood. The hydration factor is unbelievable, especially for how light it feels. After just two weeks my skin felt smoother and lighter than ever — and if it's going to preserve my skin to look as flawless as Kourtney Kardashian's, I'm all in.

