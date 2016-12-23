Huge Fight Erupts At Wedding After Bride’s Ex Puts Highly NSFW Pictures Of Her On The Tables

A massive brawl broke out at a wedding that was supposedly held in Toronto, Ontario, and the entire fight was caught on camera and shared on social media. The shocking footage shows dozens of guests throwing punches and chucking chairs at one another at the indoor venue.

According to one Twitter user, the event spiraled into all out chaos after the bride's ex-boyfriend allegedly placed NSFW photos of her performing a sex act on all of the tables at the wedding reception, according to Daily Mail.

A different Twitter user claimed that the dispute was a long-running dispute between two sides of the families involved in the wedding.

Screenshots of messages from the Whatsapp surfaced on Twitter explaining how the fight broke out. "You know why it started?...Ex bf showed up at the reception and puts of the bridge giving a BJ at every table."

"Brides brother thought it was one of the groomsmen," another message read.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @Ydot_K tweeted: "So basically someone turned up to the wedding and showed an incrimiting (sic) picture of the bride!!"

While it has not been reported when the video was taken, the clip was posted on social media on December 22. The shocking scene quickly went viral.

Despite the unfortunate scene, Twitter user Ydot_K seemed to think that the bride would get along just fine after the incident. "You know what though...she can move past this," the Twitter user wrote. "We, as people, are fickle and we forget things quickly. She'll live her life just fine."

Wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/yGKfwPoR5H — King Savage (@Ydot_K) December 22, 2016

Check out the videos of the wedding brawl above.

How would you have reacted if you saw this huge fight break out at a wedding?

