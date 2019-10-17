How to Solve Your Period Problems

We all dread that time of the month when cramps, cravings and mood swings run rampant, making all of us wonder when the madness is going to end. According to the experts, here are a few ways to help you find some relief from your period problems.

The nutritionist says: Research suggests that calcium does your body good, especially when it comes to that time of the month. Aim to take in 1,200 milligrams of calcium a day. Load up on low-fat dairy such as milk and yogurt, or try one of these delicious egg recipes.

The gynecologist says: When it comes to cramps, at the first signs of pain, take ibuprofen. Ibuprofen blocks the production of prostaglandins, bodily chemicals that cause contractions. You can safely take up to 800 milligrams every six to eight hours. Birth control pills can also help alleviate PMS symptoms.

The acupuncturist says: Acupressure can help ease your discomfort during your time of the month. Using your thumb and forefinger, apply firm pressure to the webbing between your first and second toe for one minute; repeat on the other foot.

Period problems linked to heart disease: According to a Dutch study, women with a history of irregular menstrual cycles may have a higher risk of developing heart disease. If you happen to experience irregularities, severe symptoms or pain for several months in a row, contact your physician to rule out conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, which may increase the risk of heart disease.

So the next time your aunt flo drops by for the week, kick her annoying symptoms to the curb with these simple tips.