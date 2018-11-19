How to Make a Trifle [VIDEO]

A delicious trifle doesn’t have to be exclusive to the Fourth of July, although these colors sure are festive. This trifle uses cubed fluffy angel food cake, sugar-free pudding mix, one cup of almond milk, Lite Cool Whip and lots of strawberries and blueberries! The layers ensure that you’ll get a creamy spoonful every time, with tart berries bursting with sweetness. Put this dessert together in minutes to easily satisfy your sweet tooth! Click here for the recipe.