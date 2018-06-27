How to Hard-Boil an Egg [VIDEO]

Hard-boiled eggs are an awesome protein-filled snack for when you’re trying to lose or simply maintain weight. The task of hard-boiling them can seem daunting, but it’s actually pretty simple: 1. Boil water. 2. Boil eggs. 3. Remove pot from heat and cover. 4. Let stand. 5. Drain. 6. Run eggs under cold water. That’s it! Try using them in our Light Egg Salad recipe, or eat them plain.