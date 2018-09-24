How to Give Your Thanksgiving Menu an Insanely Good Low-Carb Makeover

It’s hard to stick to eating low-carb during the holidays, especially on Thanksgiving. The decadent and lavish side dishes like green bean casserole and corn pudding are just begging to ruin your diet, but it’s important to stick to your guns. We’ve put together a low-carb Thanksgiving meal so you can take comfort in knowing that there will be at least one low-carb dish at dinner this year: yours!

1. Thanksgiving Turkey: This turkey recipe contains only four grams of carbs per serving! Your family will love this juicy and delicious turkey, and you won’t have exhausted your carb allotment on one dish. Get the recipe here!

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

2. “Cornbread” Stuffing: It’s hard to find a good low-carb stuffing recipe, but we’ve done just that! This recipe contains only 4 grams of carbs, as compared to an ordinary stuffing recipe’s whopping 52 grams. (via Maria Mind Body Health)

(Photo: Maria Mind Body Health)

3. Cranberry “Corn Bread” Muffins: At 102 calories and 6 grams of carbs per serving, you may have found the perfect low-carb muffins for holiday munching! (via Healthy Living How To)

(Photo: Healthy Living How To)

​

4. Cranberry Apple Relish: This low-carb cranberry relish will please the entire dinner table! It awakens all your senses with fall feelings, and it’s only got 10 grams of carbs! Check it out here.

>> Read more:What Is Carb Rotation?

5. Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Casserole: This perfect Thanksgiving side dish contains only 81 calories and 7 grams of carbs per serving! It’s got that great fall flavor that you’ve been searching for this season. (via All Day I Dream About Food)

(Photo: All Day I Dream About Food)

​

6. Garlic Green Beans: These gluten-free and paleo green beans will round out your Thanksgiving table quite nicely. At about five carbs per serving, you’ll hit the jackpot with this recipe! (via Holistically Engineered)

(Photo: Holistically Engineered)

7. Skinny Mashed Cauliflower: That potato craving is a tough one to beat when you’re eating low-carb, but this recipe does an awesome job of keeping it at bay! With only 87 calories and nine grams of carbs per serving, you can gobble up every last bit. Check it out here.

​

8. Pumpkin Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting: Ah, finally, the dessert! This low-carb and gluten-free pumpkin spice cake recipe will leave you drooling. You might not want to indulge in the sweets, but it’s Thanksgiving! Just do a couple extra minutes of cardio tomorrow. (via All Day I Dream About Food)

(Photo: All Day I Dream About Food)

9. Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars: Nothing says Thanksgiving like pecans! Combine those with chocolate and you’ve got a delicious low-carb recipe your entire family will love. (via All Day I Dream About Food)