There’s a right way and a wrong way to cut a watermelon. Lucky for us, it’s not rocket science and anyone can do it! The key? Use a sharp, large knife to make sweeping cuts so the edges aren’t jagged. A smaller knife will make the task much harder — and even a little dangerous. This video shows a clean, easy way to cut that monster into personal-sized slices so your entire family can snack on it.
How To Cut a Watermelon [VIDEO]
