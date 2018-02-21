10 Things You Didn’t Know About His Man Parts
The male genitalia is a mysterious area. You might think you've mastered your man's anatomy, but read on to find out some astounding facts about his package that will surprise you.
It can be a different color from the rest of his body
If you've ever peeked at your man's junk and sworn it was a slightly different skin tone, you're not wrong! It's actually very common for a man's penis to be a slightly different color than the rest of his skin; sometimes it's the result of injury to the area, but often, it's just the way he's built.
It can break
Yes, despite the fact that there are no actual bones in the penis, it can still break. Called a penile fracture, the break is usually a result of overbending that leads to tearing. That's all I'll say about that, as I'm sure I've already given you a vivid enough mental picture.
It's actually double its size
The root of the penis is actually tucked up inside his pelvic bone, so really, no matter his size, the phrase "oh my god, you're so big" always applies.
The unerect size isn’t related to the size of his erect penis
More proof that you should never judge a book by its cover, it turns out that what you see isn't always what you get.
It shrinks in cold air or water
It's not a myth! When exposed to cold air or water, blood vessels stop flowing to his penis, which causes shrinkage. Don't fret, though — it will return to normal size once the blood starts flowing again, and we have lots of tips to help with that.
The underside is super sensitive
Here's some inspiration for your oral: pay attention to the underside of his shaft, which has the highest sensitivity rating, according to most men.
His semen is multifaceted
He's more complicated than he lets on, and so is his semen. Not just made of sperm, semen also contains proteins, enzymes, sodium bicarbonate, fructose, vitamin C and minerals like magnesium.
It isn't all that different from your clitoris
While female and male genitalia might look worlds apart, in fact, in the womb they develop similarly up until the point when they become gendered, so the nerve endings in both the penis and clitoris remain pretty similar.
It might favor one side
If you've ever looked at your man's penis straight on and noticed a slight curvature, you don't need to get your vision checked. Penises can have a slight curve to them when erect!
It’s normal if he isn’t circumcised
While it might seem a bit odd to see a circumcised penis for the first time, globally they're more common than circumcised penises, so if your man has his junk intact, applaud him for being among the masses.
Hopefully this list helps to demystify man parts for you, or, at the very least, give you some great facts to throw out at your next dinner party!
Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.
