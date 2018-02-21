10 Things You Didn’t Know About His Man Parts

The male genitalia is a mysterious area. You might think you've mastered your man's anatomy, but read on to find out some astounding facts about his package that will surprise you.

It can be a different color from the rest of his body (Photo: Shutterstock) If you've ever peeked at your man's junk and sworn it was a slightly different skin tone, you're not wrong! It's actually very common for a man's penis to be a slightly different color than the rest of his skin; sometimes it's the result of injury to the area, but often, it's just the way he's built. prevnext

It can break (Photo: Shutterstock) Yes, despite the fact that there are no actual bones in the penis, it can still break. Called a penile fracture, the break is usually a result of overbending that leads to tearing. That's all I'll say about that, as I'm sure I've already given you a vivid enough mental picture. prevnext

It's actually double its size (Photo: Shutterstock) The root of the penis is actually tucked up inside his pelvic bone, so really, no matter his size, the phrase "oh my god, you're so big" always applies. prevnext

The unerect size isn’t related to the size of his erect penis (Photo: Shutterstock) More proof that you should never judge a book by its cover, it turns out that what you see isn't always what you get. prevnext

It shrinks in cold air or water (Photo: Shutterstock) It's not a myth! When exposed to cold air or water, blood vessels stop flowing to his penis, which causes shrinkage. Don't fret, though — it will return to normal size once the blood starts flowing again, and we have lots of tips to help with that. prevnext

The underside is super sensitive (Photo: Shutterstock) Here's some inspiration for your oral: pay attention to the underside of his shaft, which has the highest sensitivity rating, according to most men. prevnext

His semen is multifaceted (Photo: Shutterstock) He's more complicated than he lets on, and so is his semen. Not just made of sperm, semen also contains proteins, enzymes, sodium bicarbonate, fructose, vitamin C and minerals like magnesium. prevnext

It isn't all that different from your clitoris (Photo: Shutterstock) While female and male genitalia might look worlds apart, in fact, in the womb they develop similarly up until the point when they become gendered, so the nerve endings in both the penis and clitoris remain pretty similar. prevnext