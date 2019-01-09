High-Protein, Low-Fat, Portable Breakfasts

Post-workout protein is on the top of many fitness enthusiast lists, but most days just fitting in time to workout feels like an impossible task. If you are looking for ways to incorporate much needed sources of protein while running out the door, scroll on sister! These portable protein breakfast options are not only energy-boosting, they’re also tasty, easy to grab, and won’t wreck your fat-intake goals.

1. Peanut Butter and Banana Wrap: If you have an appetite attack and need to feel like you are having a full but portable meal, these wraps are perfect. While these only take a couple of minutes to prepare, you can also consider making ahead, freezing, and then popping out right before your workout. By the time your sweat session ends, your protein-packed power breakfast will be waiting. Click here to check out the recipe.

2. Maple Apple Turkey Sausage: Few meal options say, “breakfast” quite the way sausage does. This quick and easy grab and go meal will load you up on the filling protein you need to jumpstart your day, while also giving you a tasty treat of sweet apple. Click here for the recipe.

3. Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie: This smooth treat for your tastebuds can be whipped up in less than 10 minutes flat! Perfect for summer, it packs a low fat, high protein punch with some seriously delightful flavor. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Apple Pie Protein Shake: If you like to shake it skinny and sip your protein on the way to work or school drop-off, then this delicious protein shake is a must try. Feel like you’re splurging while only packing in a mere 4 grams of fat with this apple a la mode indulgence. With just a few ingredients in your blender, it’s a mix and pour, and out the door protein power-up. Click here to check out our recipe.

5. Blueberry Protein Muffins: Muffins are the perfect snack or breakfast. To make the meal even easier on yourself, wrap individual muffins ahead of time so you can gran on the go when portable protein is needed. Each muffin has 5 grams of protein and tastes great! Check out the recipe here.

Now there’s no more excuses for skipping your post-workout protein fuel up. These amazing breakfasts will keep your appetite at bay while delighting your delicate palate.