There’s no way around it: life is stressful. And complicated. And overwhelming. And for some of us, it’s extremely difficult to turn off the anxious part of our brain that constantly worries and nags about what’s left to do and what we need to do next. And all of a sudden, we are overwhelmed with anxiety and stress and it feels like there is no way out! Many choose unhealthy and easy ways to beat anxiety, but in the end that will only cause more trouble. Check out these healthy ways to beat anxiety so you can live a little more happily and stress-free.

Get enough sleep:

It sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s an important aspect to a healthy mindset. Sleep affects both your physical and mental health, so it’s important to get at least eight hours every night. It’s also important to get into a good sleep routine before your lack of sleep turns into a vicious cycle of not being able to sleep because of your anxiety.

Smile and laugh.

Research shows that laughing out loud can help combat depression, and who doesn’t love a good laugh? It instantly gives you a new perspective and allows you to let off a little steam in a healthy way. Watch one of your favorite YouTube clips before tackling a big project or starting the day. You’ll feel so much better!

De-clutter your work area.

Oftentimes you may feel most anxious at work, where you are working on 10 different projects at once and due dates creep up with little to no warning whatsoever. Take 15 minutes to clear off your workspace; a cluttered desk means a cluttered mind. Once you’ve de-cluttered your area your mind will feel a little more at ease and ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Eat right.

Another one that should go without saying that is often overlooked, eating right is essential for a healthy mind. Not only does food nourish your body, but your brain as well. Check out how these foods help your mind:

Avocados are rich in vitamin B6 and folic acid, both of which reduce stress by maintaining proper nervous system functioning. They also contain high amounts of potassium which helps regulate blood pressure! There are so many ways to cook with them, you really have no excuse for not incorporating these yummy treats into your diet!

are rich in vitamin B6 and folic acid, both of which reduce stress by maintaining proper nervous system functioning. They also contain high amounts of potassium which helps regulate blood pressure! There are so many ways to cook with them, you really have no excuse for not incorporating these yummy treats into your diet! Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are natural mood boosters and also help to protect your ticker, which is important when cortisol levels are high. Cortisol is known as the stress hormone and is released when you feel under pressure. The omega-3 fatty acids will help protect your heart and calm you down.

is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are natural mood boosters and also help to protect your ticker, which is important when cortisol levels are high. Cortisol is known as the stress hormone and is released when you feel under pressure. The omega-3 fatty acids will help protect your heart and calm you down. Broccoli contains twice as much vitamin C as a medium orange! Vitamin C is obviously great for your immune system, which can be weakened by stress, but it also helps control your blood pressure and cortisol levels.

contains twice as much vitamin C as a medium orange! Vitamin C is obviously great for your immune system, which can be weakened by stress, but it also helps control your blood pressure and cortisol levels. Almonds contain 20 percent of your daily recommended value of magnesium in just one serving, which also helps to manage cortisol levels. Next time you’re stressin’ out, reach for a handful of almonds instead of the prescription bottle.

Smell something relaxing.

Aromatherapy is real, people! Scents like lavender, chamomile and rosemary help to put you at ease when you’re stressed out. The calming effect is so immediate that you’ll wonder what you were stressed about in the first place.

Hang out with loved ones.

Social interaction stimulates the production of the hormone oxytocin, which has an anxiety-reducing effect. Next time you have a particularly stressful day at work, call the babysitter and go out for a meal with your friends or family members.

How do you cope with anxiety? Share with us in the comments below!