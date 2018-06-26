Healthy Summer Crock-Pot Recipes

Slow cookers make everything easier, from preparing meals to cleaning them up. Plus, it’s a great way to make your summer nights even more relaxed without going out to eat.

Here are ten Crock-Pot recipes that are nutritious and simple to whip up. Additional bonus: they’re all incredibly delicious, too.

1) Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya

This delicious dish contains a Cajun flair without the added calories or effort. All you’ll need is some brown rice, veggies, and the chicken and shrimp. Decide whether you want to make your own seasoning or buy some, then let everything simmer for two to five hours, depending on the setting you use.

2) Easy Slow Cooker Poached Pears

This is an easy dessert that looks and tastes elegant. The natural sweetness of the pears complements the vanilla and cinnamon perfectly for a new family-favorite dessert. Start the pears before you begin making dinner and the house will be filled with the overwhelming, comforting aroma of vanilla and cinnamon. Top off your pears with an optional dollop of yogurt (or whipped topping) and a slight drizzle of honey to show off your plating skills!

3) Summer Beef Casserole

This casserole certainly isn’t as boring as it may sound. With garlic, veggies, and a dash of parmesan, this recipe makes couscous and beef taste way more exciting than it should. Added bonus: it will only take your slow cooker about three hours to prepare the meal.

4) Slow Cooker Beer Chicken

Get ready for your hubby’s new favorite dish. This chicken is slow cooked with beer for hours, and when it’s done, the moist and full flavor is out of this world good.

5) Eggplant Lasagna

Have you always wanted to try a healthier version of lasagna but never actually done it? Now’s your chance to make this super simple eggplant Italian dish. Just slice up some fresh eggplant, salt the pieces, and rinse before assembling your meal in the slow cooker. Remember to ballpark about two and a half hours for cook time.

6) Pineapple Salsa Chicken

If you’re tired of the same old taco fillings, you aren’t alone! We love mixing spicy and sweet, so turning up the heat on your salsa can be the perfect mix with pineapple. Find our recipe here!

7) Chicken Avocado Soup

If you’re craving Mexican food but don’t want to indulge in a heavy meal, this soup is a great alternative. You’ll get to eat healthy fats and proteins without consuming tons of carbs, and it only takes about six hours to make, so you can start preparing it during your lunch break and have it ready just in time for dinner.

8) Slow Cooker Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Looking to put a new twist on tacos? This recipe is for you. This spicy, tasty treat is one you’ll want to keep in your arsenal of go-to recipes on a busy school night. Load up this light and flavorful filling into corn or flour tortillas or even a lettuce leaf for a delicious summer dinner!

9) Red Pepper Chicken

If only all clean-eating meals tasted as scrumptious as this dish by New Leaf Wellness. Combine chicken, red pepper, and garlic for an addictive flavor that’s surprisingly good for you. The best part? All you have to do is let the mixture cook for a handful of hours, then serve it with a side like brown rice or broccoli.

10) Weight Loss Soup

Vegetables galore! This glorified tomato soup has an abundance of colorful and nutrient-dense veggies, like yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and green beans, and they mix together wonderfully to offer a great taste to leave you and your family satisfied. Click here to see the recipe and nutrition facts.

11) Veggie Omelette

Ever thought about using your slow cooker to make breakfast? This recipe will help you serve a morning meal that’s equal parts tasty and healthy. Its mixture of eggs, milk, seasoning, veggies, and cheese will keep you full for a large chunk of the day. Plus, it only takes about two hours to make, so you don’t necessarily have to wake up at the crack of dawn to get started.

12) Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Bite-size and adorable, your guests will devour these sliders at 150 calories a piece. The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. Find the recipe here.

13) Balsamic-Ginger Chicken Lettuce Cups

Lettuce cups? That certainly doesn’t sound like something you’d concoct in your slow cooker, but the chicken part of the dish is a great choice for people looking for recipes that require minimal effort in the kitchen. Cook the dish for several hours, then place it in crunchy, fresh lettuce cups for a light dinner or snack.

14) Mexican Pork Carnita Tacos

Although these tacos look far from healthy at first glance, they’re actually paleo and dairy/gluten free! The blend of oregano, chili powder, cumin, and lime juice is delicious, but the calorie count and required amount of cooking effort are low.

15) Asian Pork With Veggies and Soba Noodles

If you’re dying to chow down on your favorite Asian noodle dish but reluctant to ingest so many salted carbs, try this healthy option. The recipe calls for buckwheat-based soba noodles, which are better for you than traditional kinds of pasta.

16) Slow Cooker Corn on the Cobb with Chili Lime Butter

The ultimate summer dish to cook up in your slow cooker! Who doesn’t love grilled corn on the cobb? With this easy dish, you don’t have to feverishly watch the grill, hoping that you don’t char these golden gems. The chili lime butter is a delicious topping that will have you making this recipe over and over!

17) Slow Cooker Low Country Boil

This is the easiest ways to enjoy a low country boil, rain or shine. This recipe includes all the traditional low country boil ingredients like shrimp, kielbasa, corn, and potatoes. It cooks up in your slow cooker with hardly any work involved—a summertime classic!

So, which of these easy, healthy Crock-Pot recipes will you try this summer?

