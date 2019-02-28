Healthy Easter Dinner Menu From Appetizers to Dessert

Easter Sunday is just around the corner, and if you’re hosting Easter dinner this year, then it’s time to get planning! Preparing big meals is difficult enough in itself, but keeping every dish healthy? That’s almost unheard of. Lucky for you, we’ve planned out the perfect healthy Easter dinner menu so you don’t have to worry about it!

Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

It’s no secret that we like to ruin our appetites on appetizers! And let’s be honest, feeding your guests before dinner means more leftovers for you later! Make up this dip and serve it with veggies for a healthy appetizer to hold over the grumpy extended family until the ham is ready! Click here to check out the recipe.

Buffalo Deviled Eggs:

You probably have two dozen dyed eggs thanks to the kids, so you may as well serve them up for an appetizer.These Buffalo Deviled Eggs are a fun take on that traditional deviled egg that we all know and love. The wing sauce jazzes them up with a spicy kick — a delightful surprise for your guests! We kept these eggs on the lighter side by cutting the amount of egg yolks in half, and swapping half of the mayo with Greek yogurt. Finely diced celery on top makes for a refreshing crunch, and a sprinkle of Bleu cheese balances the heat with each savory bite. Get the recipe here.

Skinny Broccoli Salad:

This salad recipe has been a huge hit with our readers so we’re confident your family will love it too. It’s made up of broccoli, cauliflower, red and green bell peppers and more healthy goodies! To get the full ingredient list, click here!

Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Spiral Ham:

Between sides, appetizers, a dessert, entertaining the kids and in-laws, you don’t have time to be watching a ham all afternoon. Instead, Get your slow cooker out in the morning and let it do its thing! Not only are you saving yourself time and hassle, but this recipe has about 200 calories per serving, so you’re also saving yourself the calories! To get this recipe, click here.

Skinny Country Green Beans:

No holiday spread is complete without its veggies, but a usual preparation of country green beans can really load on the fat. We’ve taken out the unnecessary unhealthy ingredients and made this classic dish into something that tastes great and treats your body right! Plus, this is another slow cooker meal, so you won’t need to put more than 15 minutes of your time into it. Just be sure you have a two slow cookers for both this side dish and your ham! Click here to get the recipe.

Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes:

Mashed potatoes are expected at every holiday meal, so there’s no way you can leave it out. Instead of withholding, serve up a skinny version to save yourself from the sneaky calories that get mashed in with the potatoes! This recipe has all the warm creamy comfort your family loves with a nutrition that will make your Weight Watcher friends jealous! For the full recipe and calorie count, click here.

Lemon Coconut Cake:

You’re probably prepping for swimsuit season, but Easter is a time to celebrate! By making a skinny dessert, you won’t need to feel awful about a small indulgence. Just be sure you aren’t hitting the Easter candy too hard the next day! This Lemon Coconut Cake is light, fluffy, refreshing and perfect for a springtime dessert after a heavy meal! Click here for the recipe.

Copycat Cosmic Brownies:

Copycat Cosmic Brownies topped with a chocolate ganache and fun easter-colored rainbow sprinkles! So chocolatey, rich and chewy! Just like your childhood favorite, but at half the calories! For the full instruction list, click here.