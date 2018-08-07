Have A Tantric Sex Experience That Will Blow Both Your Minds

You might have heard the phrase “tantric sex” thrown around in movies and conversation, but do you really know anything about this ancient, sensual act? The phrase dates back to the language of Sanskrit and can be found referenced as far back as 1500 BC. It’s not a new fad, and chances are, it’s more interesting than you think it is.

Shed any previous misconceptions you had about tantra based on Urban Dictionary definitions because this act is more about enlightenment and learning than it is about modern-day sexual experimentation. Although tantric sex can give both partners mind-blowing orgasms and feel incredible, it’s not limited to just physical pleasure. Tantra is about joining hearts and spirits with someone, then using the act of sex to achieve a new level of spiritual awareness.

Sound like something you and your partner would be interested in trying? Here are a few ways to begin embracing tantric sex. Remember, patience is key, and it will take time to master these positions and tactics.

Because tantric sex is all about intimacy and deep connection, try keeping your eyes open throughout the experience. Look your partner in the eye and create a connection that stretches from person to person. Use the eye contact to convey love and care so that your partner knows you’re emotionally engaged, not just physically stimulated.

This isn’t a sexual experience you can have in the heat of the moment in the backseat of a car. Tantric sex requires more thought and dedication. Think about those cliché sex settings in romantic movies. Use scented candles, flowers, essential oils, smooth bedding, and even some sensual music to set the mood. You have to be purposeful when fostering a tantric sex experience, and a special setting is essential.

So much of tantric sex is about the little details, which is something many people forget to think about during rough and tough sex. Begin the experience with sweet, tender kisses that convey love and affection. Then transition into small touches on the arms, back, legs, and hands. If you want, you can even through in some well-placed massages.

This part might seem a little tame, but the small, loving touches contribute to the overall intensity of the experience later on. Don’t skip them or you’ll decrease the necessary build-up that a tantric sex experience requires.

Doggy style just isn’t going to cut it in tantric sex. Instead, utilize positions where you face your partner. Perhaps the woman sits on the man’s lap so that their heads face one another perfectly, or maybe you even go with missionary style. Whatever position you select, make sure that it’s one that fosters love and shared energy. Think about creating a circuit between the two of you instead of just focusing on what feels the most physically intense.

Tantric sex is also about becoming in-tune with each other. As things start to heat up, feel each other’s movements and breath. Focus on bringing your breathing patterns into alignment while sensing what the other person wants. You can begin doing this during steps one through four, but don’t stop there. Let that synced feeling continue throughout the tantric experience.

Tantra can bring both partners into a closer, harmonious union that’s incredibly satisfying for the soul. However, you can’t expect to have tantric sex by happenstance. The experience requires thought and purposeful action, so take these five steps and implement them in your next romantic evening. See what enlightenment tantric sex can bring to your relationship, and of course, enjoy those fantastic orgasms.

