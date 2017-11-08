14 Men Share Awkward Details About Their First Time Giving Oral Sex

Whether movies cued you up on what to expect or you were a certified newbie, the first time giving oral sex to a partner came with its fair share of awkwardness.

For some of us, we weren’t sure where our tongues should land, whether we should make any noise or what to do with our hands, which had controlled all the action up to this point. For others, it was weird being that up close and personal with another person’s goodies, no matter how well-researched you were.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, one Reddit user posed the question for guys, “What was it like the first time you attempted oral sex on a woman?” and the responses didn’t disappoint.

From stories of beginner’s luck to tales of unfortunate mishaps, check out some of the best (and most cringeworthy) answers.

Guys who got it just right:

Some men knew how to handle it from day one (so they say), but even they admit that their partner gave them some much-needed advice for success.

“She told me to ‘lick it like ice cream,’ so I did. It tasted good. I had found my calling.”

“Not too bad. Luckily she was vocal about how she wanted it, rather than let me fumble around or not do it in ways she preferred. Note to women, let it be known how you like it; it’s a big help to us and you.”

“The first time I went down on her was amazing because I finally gotten a chance to try all the things I had read about. I knew where the clit was. I knew what the g-spot was. She came like 3 times before she made me stop. She couldn’t stop laughing at the grin on my face afterward.”

Guys who had unfortunate slip-ups:

As for awkward tales of the first time, there was no shortage of responses.

“Her pubes tickled my nose, and I sneezed into her.”

“I thought she was going to choke me out with her legs wrapped around my head.”

“A learning experience for sure. I watched American Pie: The Book of Life, and they say to spell the alphabet with your tongue and find the letters she moans to most. Problem was, I was licking in her vagina, not the clit. Once I realized it’s not about getting deep, it’s about the rhythm on her clit, it was lit.”

“The small gap in my teeth got her clitoris. I am still so so sorry.”

“I remember after the first time, that tendon that connects your tongue to the bottom of your mouth was sore as hell, and I thought I pulled it or something.”

“I accidentally licked her butthole. It was dark under the covers.”

Guys who needed some more practice:

And for others, memories of their first time going down on a woman are ones they’d like to forget.

“I was not aware of the clitoris, and spent most of my time below it. The next day the girl sent me a picture with the clitoris clearly labeled. I was much more effective the next time.”

“I didn’t know about the clit at the time, so I went all out Helms Deep on her. It tasted weird, to say the least.”

“There were so many different surfaces down there I wasn’t sure which one deserved the most attention. So I just tried to be fair and play duck duck goose with my tongue.”

“My tongue ran out of stamina fairly quickly. I was not prepared for it.”

“Not great. We were both turbo virgins—she didn’t know what she liked, and I didn’t know what I was doing.” Another added, “Ah, the old ‘confused earthworm’ routine.”