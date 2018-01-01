Greek Yogurt 50 Ways

Greek yogurt is a skinny swap we use all the time! It’s great in both cooking and baking because of its healthy qualities and great consistency! Here are 50 recipes that call for Greek yogurt.

Greek Yogurt Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Whether it’s dessert, breakfast or your plan to win over your coworkers, this is a coffee cake that won’t ruin your calorie count, at only 110 per serving! Click here to get the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake: Casseroles are great for busy moms, and greek yogurt is great for weight watching moms! What’s not to love? For the recipe, click here.

Greek Farro and Chickpea Salad with Herbed Yogurt: This bowl of freshness is just one of those dinners that makes you feel healthy! Learn how to make it by clicking here.

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Big Fat Greek Veggie Burger: Sometimes, you just really crave a big juicy burger, but that doesn’t always fit your diet, so swap it out for this Greek version and enjoy! Get the recipe here.

Greek Quesadilla: Switch up dinner tonight with this fresh and tasty quesadilla, drizzled with a Greek yogurt dressing! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Healthy Deviled Eggs: Whether you’re hosting or attending a potluck, deviled eggs are always a hit, but this recipe will impress! All the flavor with less calories! Get the recipe here.

(Photo: The Super Sisters)

Easy Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff: Slow cookers are great for families, they make enough for leftovers without having to slave away for hours! And this healthy recipe is no different! Get it here.

Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread: Get your chocolate fix the right way! This recipe is a great skinny swap for a bread classic! Get this recipe here.

Skinny Coconut Chocolate Chip Banana Bread: Still need to satisfy your sweet tooth? Try out this tasty recipe, only 186 calories per serving! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Gluten-Free Spiced Muffins with Dark Chocolate Streusel: If you’re trying to live gluten-free, you know that can mean sacrifice, but not with this awesome recipe! Want to make this? Click here!

(Photo: Nosh and Nourish)

Read more by clicking through to the next page.

Apple Cinnamon Raisin Muffins: This muffin is a fall favorite, made better by its low calorie count! Serve and enjoy! Get the recipe here.

(Photo: Bright Eyed Baker)

Light Bleu Cheese Dressing: Don’t make salads unhealthy with a high-calorie dressing! Save the cals and the cash by making your won! Get the recipe here.

Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing: Chipotle ranch is seriously yummy, but it tastes even better when you make it fresh! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing: Ranch dressing is great for salads, dipping veggies, drenching pizza… just about anything! So make sure your ranch is healthy and made with ingredients you trust. Get this original recipe here.

Pumpkin Pie Yogurt + Cinnamon Roasted Walnuts: Breakfast or a snack, this is a great recipe to celebrate your favorite fall flavors. And the walnuts take less than 30 minutes to roast! Click here for the recipe.

PB yogurt Dip + Apple Slices: Ditch the caramel and dunk your apple slices into this healthy yogurt dip! Get this recipe here.

Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: This is a great snack for you and the kids! If you’re a busy mom, this recipe is a great idea to make ahead of time and have ready when the kids come home from school hungry! Click here to get this recipe.

Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie: Breakfast, lunch or post-workout snack, this is a great shake! It’ll fill you up and keep you healthy! Get the recipe here.

Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie: This smoothie is healthy, but more importantly, it’s tasty! The kids will love it just as much as your diet does! Click here for the ingredients.

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie: Wake up right with this healthy and tasty smoothie! It only takes a few minutes to make and will keep you full until lunch! To be taken to the recipe, click here.

Click below to be taken to more Greek yogurt recipes!

Apple Pie Protein Smoothie: Get your protein boost for the day in this tasty smoothie. It tastes like dessert but treats your body much better! To get the recipe, click here.

Skinny Berry Protein Smoothie: Love berries? This smoothie tastes fresh and sweet but gives you the protein you need to go all day! For the full ingredient list, click here.

Berry + Honey Yogurt Popsicles: Snack or dessert, this is a healthy treat your kids will beg you to make again and again! Get baking instructions here.

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Chocolate Greek Yogurt Pie: Swap out your store-bought dessert for a skinny version! Your sweet tooth will thank you and your morning workout won’t have been a waste! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake: Incredibly creamy and insanely delicious, this is a great skinny swap for your classic cheesecake! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Purple Cow Frozen Yogurt: The blackberries gives this Greek froyo the purple color and the sweet taste! Its a great dessert option if you’re watching your sweets! (via Cook Like a Champion)

(Photo: Cook Like a Champion)

Creamy Spinach and Avocado Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes: Change up spaghetti night with this creamy pasta dish! It’s good for you and looks impressive, but is quite easy to make! (via Cook Like a Champion)

(Photo: Cook Like a Champion)

Broccoli Pesto Pasta: This is a yummy pasta dish to get in some of your veggies! Turning broccoli into a pesto isn’t the norm, but it’s certainly tasty! (via Cook Like a Champion)

(Photo: Broccoli Pesto Pasta)

Chive Risotto Cakes: If you can master the crab cakes, you can master a risotto cake! It’s sweet, tangy and delicious! (via Cook Like a Champion)

(Photo: Neighborlies)

Roasted Strawberry Rhubarb and Yogurt Parfaits: If you need a healthy dessert, or a sweet snack, this is a great one to try! It’s tasty, pretty filling and good for you. (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Click Next Page to be taken to more Greek yogurt recipes.

Tomato Olive and Chickpea Quesadilla with Yogurt Dill Dressing: This is a yummy dinner that isn’t too complicated. Despite its sophisticated ingredients, it’s something the whole family will like! (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Gluten-Free Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Pancakes: Breakfast doesn’t mean cereal and run. Take some time to enjoy your morning with this skinny pancake! (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Blue Cheese Yogurt Dressing: Make your own bleu cheese with this recipe! It’s a chunky and tasty addition to an otherwise plain salad! (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

Healthy Thin Mint Smoothie: Girl Scout Cookie season may be over and your frozen stores may have run out, but this healthy smoothie will fix that craving! (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

Greek Yogurt Mashed Potatoes: Lose the sour cream or cream cheese and use Greek yogurt instead! If you do that and keep the potato skins in, you’ll have a healthy meal full of fiber! (via Good Life Eats)

(Photo: Good Life Eats)

Strawberry Swirl Frozen Yogurt: Sweet, but not too sweet, and with an added tang, this frozen yogurt is a great healthy treat. (via Good Life Eats)

(Photo: Good Life Eats)

Grilled Vegetables with Yogurt Sauce Dip: This cumin yogurt sauce is great to drizzle over your grilled summer squash and zucchini! Or, try it out with your own favorite veggies! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Pea and Herbed Goat Cheese Tart: This is a great appetizer to make if you want to impress the host of the next potluck you attend! Healthy, fancy and tasty! (via Gournamde in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Yogurt Tahini Veggie Dip: Dip your fresh veggies in this tasy dip! It’s great for parties or an afternoon snack. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen)

(Photo: Kalyn’s Kitchen)

Low-Sugar Fat-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt: Make a sweet treat for you and the family! It’s fat free and the recipe doesn’t call for any added sugars. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen)

(Photo: Kalyn’s Kitchen)

Get more Greek yogurt recipes by clicking Next Page.

Blueberry Banana Melon Bowl: Sometimes you just need some fruit in your life! Fill up a juicy melon with yogurt and your favorite fruits and enjoy! (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

Skinny Jalapeño Pimento Cheese: Like ants on a log for grown ups, this is a skinny and tasty appetizer! (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

Skinny Cherry Cheesecake Parfait: One of the most classic desserts redone into a healthy and tasty parfait! Make a single serving or make enough for the whole family! (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

3 Ingredient Pizza Dough: Farewell to store-bought pizza dough! You can have your own tasty and fresh dough with only three ingredients. (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

Pistachio Cinnamon Chicken Salad: You may not have had ingredients like these in your chicken salad before, but it really brings out an amazing flavor. Serve for a snack over crackers, or over mixed greens for a meal! (via Skinny Taste)

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Yogurt Cupcakes: It doesn’t have to be a holiday to eat this snack! It’s cute, healthy and great for an after-school treat or serving for guests! (via Skinny Taste)

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

Greek Yogurt with Berries, Nuts and Honey: Greek yogurt is great alone, but add berries, nuts and honey for taste and you’ll want a different snack again! (via Skinny Taste)

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

Greek Yogurt Strawberry Banana Bread: Banana bread is great, but have you tried it with strawberries? This is a great recipe to give it a shot! (via Nosh and Nourish)

(Photo: Nosh and Nourish)

Chickpea, Blue Cheese and Grape Sandwich: Sounds a little weird, but don’t knock it ’til you try it! It’s a great combination of flavors to add something new to your lunch routine. (via Naturally Ella)

(Photo: Naturally Ella)

Sweet Potato Soup: Cold weather means soup weather, so sit down and prepare yourself! This soup is creamy, sweet and hearty! (via Naturally Ella)