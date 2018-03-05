Got Watermelon? 15 Recipes To Try

Watermelon is the perfect summer snack. It’s healthy and refreshing, but you’ve got to take advantage while you can because watermelon is not a fruit for all seasons! Before the summer ends, try some of these delicious watermelon recipes.

Skinny Watermelon Martini: This may not be a snack, but it’s certainly refreshing! At the end of a long, hot week, you deserve a grown-up treat! Click here to be taken to this Skinny Mom original recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watermelon Fat Flush: Another Skinny Mom drink, this water recipe is a great cleanser. It’s also ridiculously easy to make. Click here for the recipe.

Watermelon Sorbet: Vegan and fresh, this dessert is both mom and kid approved. It’s great after a day of playing in the back yard. Click here for recipe.

Watermelon and Feta Salad: This is a great salad recipe. It’s not just great for a side to your dinner, it’s also perfect to take to cookouts! (via Cooking Weekends)



(Photo: Cooking Weekends)

Cucumber and Watermelon Summer Salad: Make this fresh with cucumbers, watermelon, peppers and avocado and it will be on everyone’s request list for all of your summer outings. (via Art and The Kitchen)

(Photo: Art and The Kitchen)

Fresh Mint and Watermelon Float: A tasty dessert to cool you off this summer! This is one that both mom and kids will enjoy! (via How Sweet It Is)

(Photo: How Sweet It Is)

Mango and Watermelon Pico de Gallo: This is a super yummy salsa that is great for a refreshing and healthy snack! (via Damn Delicious)

(Photo: Damn Delicious)

Watermelon Kabobs: Simple to make and easy to devour, these kabobs won’t last long at your next grill out. (via She Knows)

(Photo: She Knows)

Watermelon Mini Cakes: If you’re throwing a party or get together this summer, this is a great recipe for guilt-free ‘cake’! (via Give Recipe)

(Photo: Give Recipe)

Watermelon Gazpacho: Gazpacho can be made from lots of things, like tomato, cucumber or peppers, but have you ever tried it with watermelon? This cold soup is a great side to serve during the hot summer! (via A Couple Cooks)

(Photo: A Couple Cooks)

Watermelon Popsicles: When the kids come in for a snack after a long day in the sun, you can feel good about giving them these homemade and healthy popsicles! (via Nourishing Meals)

(Photo: Nourishing Meals)

Watermelon Feta Guacamole: Watermelon and feta make for a really great combo, but making them into guac is something you really need to try! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pods)

Watermelon and Goat Cheese Appetizer: While we can’t guarantee yours will look quite as pretty, they’ll still taste great! Your friends and family will absolutely love them! (via Food Centric Life)

(Photo: Food Centric Life)

Watermelon and Peach Spritzer: This drink is super refreshing and even easier to make. It’s got 3 ingrediants and barely any prep time! It’s great to serve in a punch bowl at parties. (via What’s Cooking, Love?)

(Photo: What’s Cooking, Love?)

Watermelon Yogurt Pops: These popcicles are refreshing and guilt-free but still give you the flavor of an ice cream bar! It’s the perfect summer treat. (via Chocolate Mossey)

(Photo: Chocolate Mossey)

So take advantage of this savory summer fruit, and whip up some of these delicious dishes tonight!