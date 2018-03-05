Got Watermelon? 15 Recipes To Try

Watermelon is the perfect summer snack. It’s healthy and refreshing, but you’ve got to take advantage while you can because watermelon is not a fruit for all seasons! Before the summer ends, try some of these delicious watermelon recipes.
Skinny Watermelon Martini: This may not be a snack, but it’s certainly refreshing! At the end of a long, hot week, you deserve a grown-up treat! Click here to be taken to this Skinny Mom original recipe.
Watermelon Fat Flush: Another Skinny Mom drink, this water recipe is a great cleanser. It’s also ridiculously easy to make. Click here for the recipe.
Watermelon Sorbet: Vegan and fresh, this dessert is both mom and kid approved. It’s great after a day of playing in the back yard. Click here for recipe.
Watermelon and Feta Salad: This is a great salad recipe. It’s not just great for a side to your dinner, it’s also perfect to take to cookouts! (via Cooking Weekends)
Cucumber and Watermelon Summer Salad: Make this fresh with cucumbers, watermelon, peppers and avocado and it will be on everyone’s request list for all of your summer outings. (via Art and The Kitchen)
Fresh Mint and Watermelon Float: A tasty dessert to cool you off this summer! This is one that both mom and kids will enjoy! (via How Sweet It Is)
Mango and Watermelon Pico de Gallo: This is a super yummy salsa that is great for a refreshing and healthy snack! (via Damn Delicious)
Watermelon Kabobs: Simple to make and easy to devour, these kabobs won’t last long at your next grill out. (via She Knows)
Watermelon Mini Cakes: If you’re throwing a party or get together this summer, this is a great recipe for guilt-free ‘cake’! (via Give Recipe)
Watermelon Gazpacho: Gazpacho can be made from lots of things, like tomato, cucumber or peppers, but have you ever tried it with watermelon? This cold soup is a great side to serve during the hot summer! (via A Couple Cooks)
Watermelon Popsicles: When the kids come in for a snack after a long day in the sun, you can feel good about giving them these homemade and healthy popsicles! (via Nourishing Meals)
Watermelon Feta Guacamole: Watermelon and feta make for a really great combo, but making them into guac is something you really need to try! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)
Watermelon and Goat Cheese Appetizer: While we can’t guarantee yours will look quite as pretty, they’ll still taste great! Your friends and family will absolutely love them! (via Food Centric Life)
Watermelon and Peach Spritzer: This drink is super refreshing and even easier to make. It’s got 3 ingrediants and barely any prep time! It’s great to serve in a punch bowl at parties. (via What’s Cooking, Love?)
Watermelon Yogurt Pops: These popcicles are refreshing and guilt-free but still give you the flavor of an ice cream bar! It’s the perfect summer treat. (via Chocolate Mossey)
So take advantage of this savory summer fruit, and whip up some of these delicious dishes tonight!