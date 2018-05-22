Give Your Boobs A Boost [VIDEO]

We have tons of exercises aimed at all the essential trouble spots the average women worries about. But, it appears we’ve been neglecting some serious assets. What about your boobs? Can you perk those up without a “procedure”? Turns out there are some fabulous, proactive exercises you can do to tighten up that chest. While fitness can’t directly reshape or “perk up” your girls, it can sure tighten the muscles underneath them, giving them a stronger “shelf” to perk up on. Check out our favorite “boob exercises”.

1. Pushups:

It’s been said time and time again: A pushup is extremely valuable to have in your fitness index. The modifications, challenges and options are endless. Plus, it hits almost every major muscle group and those pesky trouble areas.

Step 1: Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

2. Reverse Fly:

If you’ve got a stability ball and some dumbbells, this is a great workout to tighten your chest! It’ll also help with the pesky arm flab you’ve been trying to cover up! If this is too tricky, you can try it without the weights and decrease your range of motion.

Step 1: Lie face down on top of a stability ball with your chest hanging just off the ball and your feet in a wide stance. Hold dumbbells in each hand, palms facing each other, letting your arms hang straight down from your shoulders.

Step 2: Pull the shoulders back and down and lift your arms up and out to your sides. Stop when your arms are at shoulder level and squeeze shoulder blades. Return arms to start position and repeat.

3. Kettlebell Renegade Rows:

It’s amazing how quickly your arms start to burn after doing arm circles for 30 seconds, and the same goes for this move. It may look a little intimidating, but it really does the trick.

Step 1: Get in high plank position on the floor with hands slightly wider than shoulders and one hand holding kettlebell.

Step 2: Contract abs so body is straight from head to feet. Pull kettlebell to the side of your chest, trying to keep your shoulders and hips as square to the floor as possible. Contract your back muscles and pause at the top.

Step 3: Lower kettlebell to starting position. Perform all reps with one arm then switch sides and repeat.

4. Shoulder Press:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand with feet about hip-width apart.

Step 2: Bend your elbows and raise your upper arms to shoulder height so the dumbbells are at ear level.

Step 3: Push the dumbbells up and in, directly over your head, and then lower then dumbbells back to ear level. This is one rep.

5. Tricep Kickbacks:

If you hate that bulge of armpit fat that shows in tank tops as much as we do, you’ll want to try this move! It’ll work your triceps as well as your chest.

Step 1: Holding a dumbbell in each hand, hinge forward from your hips, bending the knees slightly. Bend your elbows behind you.

Step 2: Straighten your arms behind you with your palms facing in, and elbows tucked in tight to our side. Squeeze your triceps, and then return to the starting position. That is one rep.