Get the Skinny on Adult Vaccines: Vaccination Guide for All Ages

Depending on your generation, you may have differing views about vaccines. If you became a mom in the 1950s you were greatly relieved by the development of the polio vaccine and in the 1960s you would have applauded the vaccine against measles, mumps, and smallpox. However, if you became a mom in the early 2000s you were bombarded with misinformation regarding links between autism and vaccines, or conversely you may have stood in line for hours awaiting a vaccine against the swine flu.

If and when to allow the inoculation of your children becomes the first big question you have to answer days after childbirth, so vaccines are something that almost all parents have thought about, but what about your own vaccination history? Do you have records? Do you get a flu shot every year? Are you protected against the chicken pox or the whooping cough (pertussis). Are you worried about getting shingles?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dr. Audrey Romero of Rubino OB/GYN Group in New Jersey strongly recommends that her pregnant patients get the flu shot. She insists that getting the flu shot is one of the best things a pregnant woman can do for herself and her unborn baby. Dr. Robert J. Rubino, also of Rubino OB/GYN Group agrees. He told SkinnyMom, the “flu vaccine is first to protect the mom, pregnant mothers are more susceptible to the complications of the flu, such as viral pneumonia. In fact, the number one fatality group of the “swine flu” epidemic several years ago was pregnant women. Secondly, the vaccine gives passive immunity to newborns through the mom’s breast milk, newborns are another high risk group for infection.” The CDC confirms, “when you get your flu shot, your body starts to make antibodies that help protect you against the flu. Antibodies can be passed on to your unborn baby, and help protect the baby for up to 6 months after he or she is born. This is important because babies younger than 6 months of age are too young to get a flu vaccine.”

If you don’t have vaccination records, ask your general practitioner to test you for antibodies for the most common “vaccinatable” diseases, then using the chart below from Mayo Clinic to determine if you need vaccines or boosters. Those with lifestyles or jobs that put them in risk should be sure to stay on top of their vaccination records.

Ages 19 to 26

Influenza vaccine once a year

Tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine if not previously vaccinated, plus additional dose during pregnancy

Tetanus-diphtheria toxoids (Td) booster every 10 years

Varicella vaccine if not previously vaccinated or not immune

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine if not previously vaccinated

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) if not previously vaccinated or not immune

Meningococcal vaccine for first-year college students living in residence halls if vaccine wasn’t given on or after age 16

Ages 27 to 59

Influenza vaccine once a year

Tdap vaccine if not previously vaccinated, plus additional dose during pregnancy

Td booster every 10 years

MMR vaccine if not previously vaccinated or not immune

Ages 60 to 64

Influenza vaccine once a year

Tdap vaccine if not previously vaccinated

Td booster every 10 years

Zoster vaccine (shingles)

Ages 65 and older