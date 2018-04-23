8 Foods That Keep You Fuller, Longer

When you’re trying to lose weight, you’re often forced to cut down on the amount of food you consume every day. That means that every snack and meal must really count and keep you full for hours to come. Some foods, like empty carbs or sugar, will have your stomach growling far too quickly while others can keep those rumbles at bay.

If you’re trying to maximize every calorie and avoid feeling hungry while you’re on a diet, here are eight foods that keep you fuller for longer.

Apples

Although an apple a day might not keep the doctor away, it certainly keeps your stomach feeling full for an impressive amount of time. Try munching on a few slices during your morning or afternoon snack times. You’ll find that the crisp pieces of fruit fool your stomach into feeling full until your next meal.

» Get your fix and try our Peanut Butter Apple Nachos. Granny Smith apples, dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter and sweet coconut flakes all combine for a delicious healthy nacho recipe. At only 87 calories for three “nachos,” you can gobble them up guilt-free!

Low-Calorie Soups

When you eat an entire bowl of low-cal vegetable soup for lunch, you’ll certainly feel like you’ve filled your stomach up enough to stay content for a few hours. Most soups won’t wreck your diet, but they’ll prevent you from grabbing unhealthy snacks between lunch and dinner.

» Fill up on our Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup. Perfect for those days when you want something light, yet still satiating.

Avocados

These little guys have been all the rage over the past few years, so you probably don’t need another incentive to purchase some, but it turns out that eating half of an avocado can significantly deplete your snack cravings and keep your belly feeling full for a handful of hours. Throw some of the green mush on a piece of whole-wheat toast for a healthy and filling option.

» Make a meal out of your avocados with our filling Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system.

Oatmeal

If you consistently find your stomach growling before it’s time to grab lunch, consider switching up your breakfast menu. One bowl of oatmeal is packed with fiber and can keep your tummy content for a long time. Plus, it’s a low-calorie, healthy breakfast choice. Throw in some strawberries, honey, or blueberries for some added natural flavor.

Kale

» For a crunchy, salty alternative to potato chips, our Crispy Kale Chips just might be your new BFF! At only 46 calories per serving, these will make snack time so much more fun!

Carrots

These orange veggies aren’t just great for your eyesight; they’re a snack that will clamp down on your hunger and help you stick to your low-calorie diet. Bring a plastic baggie with a handful of carrots to munch on while you work. Your brain (and stomach) will easily be tricked into feeling satisfied.

Almonds

These nuts are a wonderful source of protein, fiber and fat, which means that they’re an awesome snack for dieters. You can eat them alone or with other trail mix ingredients, like granola or dried fruit. Just remember not to overdo it since almonds (and most nuts) do contain a hefty amount of fat. About a quarter of a cup should do the trick.

Dark Chocolate

As if you needed another excuse to add chocolate to your daily diet, right? Although you should avoid milk and white chocolate while on your diet, dark chocolate can check your dessert box and satisfy your sugar cravings. That means you’ll be less likely to indulge in sweet treats later on, which will help you cut down on your calorie count.

