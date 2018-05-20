Follow These Steps to Losing Weight in Your Face for High AF Cheekbones

If you’re tired of failing at contouring your face for the zillionth time (they make it look so easy on Instagram!), you should know there are other more natural ways to achieve that glowing, high cheekbone look in your face. Some swear by things like facial expression exercises or facial yoga, but because we know that spot training isn’t possible, we also know that it takes an all-inclusive approach to lose weight in your face.

There are actually a lot of factors that can affect your face — in both skin tone and texture. Check them out before you decide to go under the surgical knife.

Stand tall

Is your face really too “round” or are you being tough on yourself? Make sure you’re sitting and standing with proper posture: back straight, shoulders back, chin held high. Then assess the situation. Don’t let self-doubt convince you your face needs changing in the first place!

Make sure it’s not from your meds

If you’re totally convinced that your face is too puffy, check the side effects on any medications you might be taking and have a talk with your doctor. Allergies could be causing puffiness, too.

Get enough sleep

It’s called beauty rest for a reason, people! Your body repairs itself while you’re asleep — that’s the same reason you need to get enough sleep after exercising in order to see general weight loss results. If you’re not getting a proper night’s sleep, how can you expect your skin to bounce back?

Hydrate

Reason number 153 to stay hydrated: It will help eliminate sodium contributing to excess puffiness in your face as well as other toxins, leaving you with a bright complexion. Drinking 64 ounces of water per day can help your body in a truly limitless amount of ways, so you should be doing this already.

Avoid inflammatory foods

The same foods that can cause arthritis flare-ups can also be contributing to a puffy face. Stay away from foods like soy, corn, gluten, daily, shellfish and overly processed foods with ingredients you can’t pronounce and instead aim for anti-inflammatory foods like ginger, turmeric, zucchini, coconuts and beets. Plus, an overall diet of whole foods rich in nutrients and antioxidants will do wonders for your complexion.

Hit the gym

Breaking a sweat on the reg will help you lose weight in general — not just on your face. But you’d be surprised how big a difference as little as three to five pounds lost can make on your face. Plus, when you think about it, you’re burning way more calories and fat with strength training and cardio than with those flimsy face exercises. Check out this woman’s insane facial transformation after a 169-pound weight loss.

Get a face massage

No, really. Pearl Dworkin, a San Francisco licensed esthetician, told Woman’s Day that lymphatic fluid can get “stuck” beneath facial skin, just like on the body. Special massages or technology can temporarily flush that fluid away on the entire face, especially the jaw line. But know this: The better you take care of your face and skin, the longer that fluid will stay away.

