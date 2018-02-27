10 Fetishes You Should Know About

Everyone has their own sexual preferences and routines, and that includes fetishes. Fetishes can be a normal part of a healthy relationship, but while you might have only heard of foot fetishes, there are literally hundreds of fetishes out there. Thanks to movies like Fifty Shades of Grey, fetishes and kinks are much more socially acceptable and easier to explore, but we’ve rounded up the 10 you really need to know about.

Role play

Role playing allows you to act out your deepest fantasies, and doing so can help forge a stronger bond between you and your partner. Whether you employ costumes, props, or just some good old acting chops, this is a great fetish to explore if you’re creative and have an active imagination.

Wax play

While pouring hot wax on your partner might not sound very sexy (or safe), this can actually be an exquisitely sensual activity with the right tools. Different candles burn at different heat points, so if you’re interested in incorporating wax in the bedroom but worried about burns, it’s best to start out with a soy wax candle, which burns at a lower heat. Erotic shops and website have a range of candles, so experiment with different kinds until you find the one that’s perfect for your burning desires.

Impact play

Impact play includes spanking, flogging, paddling, whipping — basically any action that creates an impact on the skin. If this sounds right up your alley, experiment with different types and intensities of impact to find the right one for you. Everyone’s pain threshold is different, so it’s best to start gently and work your way up from there. Safe words and trust are essential when using impact in the bedroom; make sure you and your partner are on the same page before you start on the spanking.

Texture Play

Do you love the feeling of silk on your skin? Does the idea of a leather corset laced tight against your skin turn you on? If so, try experimenting with different textures in the bedroom. Ask your partner to run feathers over your skin, switch to silk sheets before sex — experiment with different textures and fabrics and find out which ones get you riled up and ready to go.

Orgasm control

Orgasm control is usually done in a dominant-submissive relationship, but it can be incorporated in any consensual sexual relationship for a little fun and delayed gratification. Orgasm control is exactly that: controlling someone’s orgasm and not allowing them to finish when they want to. A common type is edging, where you get your partner just to the point of no return, and bring them back, again and again, until they’re practically begging to come.

Swinging

No longer just for the 1960s, swinging has had a comeback. If you like the idea of sex with multiple partners in a safe, consensual environment, swinging parties could be just the thing. Swinging can be done whether you’re single or in a relationship, as long as you and your partner are honest with each other about what you expect to gain from the experience. Many cities now have sex parties catered to swingers, so if you’re interested in exploring your sexuality, do some research, attend a few parties, and find a group of people you feel comfortable swinging with.

Erotic massage

Non-erotic massages feel wonderful, so it only makes sense that adding sex to the mix would elevate it to one of life’s better experiences, right? If you get seriously turned on by the idea of a hot guy or girl rubbing out your stress, you might just have an erotic massage fetish. To try it out, all you need is a willing partner, a bottle of massage oil, and a basic knowledge of how each person likes to be touched. What could be easier?

Tickling

Though many assume that people with tickling fetishes can only get off when they’re tickled in particularly sensual places, it turns out that being tickled anywhere on the body can lead to an orgasm. Tickling can also be great foreplay for those who enjoy it, so explore what areas feel best for you to be tickled. It’ll help you get more in touch with your body, and you can even incorporate some texture play into it with feathers and silk. Two fetishes for the price of one!

Voyeurism

If the idea of someone watching you have sex, or watching someone else have sex, makes you seriously horny, there are some easy, legal ways to indulge in this fetish. The easiest? Watch porn with your partner. Seeing another couple get it on will inspire you two to follow suit, and, thanks to the amount of porn available on the internet, you can engage in this as often as you like.

Shoe fetish

When you think of fetishes, foot fetishes often come to mind, but much more exciting is the shoe fetish. People with shoe fetishes find certain kinds of shoes, like high heels or sandals, sexually exciting. Thankfully, shoes can easily be incorporated in the bedroom, so if you find yourself with a fetish for wedges, slip them on, or ask your partner to, before you get down and dirty.

Though many people consider fetishes to be at the very edges of normal sexuality, fetishes are common and can make sex even more enjoyable. If you find yourself particularly taken with one of the fetishes we’ve listed, explore it with yourself or your partner. You might just find it takes your love life to totally new heights.

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

