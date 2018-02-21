Your Fetish Based on Your Zodiac

BDSM, costumes, sex toys — chances are you’ve thought about, or even partaken in, one of these fetishes at least once. But your participation might have been more than just idle fancy. It turns out that the stars know more than just your daily horoscope; they can also tell you what your fetish is, based on your zodiac sign. Read on to see which fetish is your destiny.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarians are intellectuals, so dirty talk speaks to their love of the written and spoken word. They love hearing about their partner’s deepest fantasies, and they’re not adverse to a chatty bedfellow, as long as the chat is of the X-rated variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces are a water-based sign, and they’re also inherently sensual. They love the warm and texture of water running down their bodies, so it makes sense that sex in showers, baths, lakes and pools would be their go-to.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries are natural leaders, which also makes them natural dominants. They love being in control in the bedroom, and relish watching their partners submit to their every whim and command.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

The craving for stability that Taurus experience means they love being tied up, preferably with silk.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 21)

Geminis love spontaneity, so a sudden quickie in a public place will satisfy their needs.

CANCER (JUNE 22- JULY 22)

Cancer’s sensitive, giving nature makes them born submissives. They love being told what to do, and get immense pleasure out of following their dom’s orders.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Leos are fuelled by their creativity, so the ability to create different characters and sexy scenarios using costumes and props drives them absolutely wild.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgos thrive on discipline, so a bit of light (or heavy) spanking won’t go unappreciated.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libras easy-going and fun, but they get the most enjoyment out of bringing a toy (or three) into the bedroom, where they’ll always find creative uses for the gadgets.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpios are hard workers who tend to retain a lot of stress and tension, but nothing makes them melt faster than skilled oral pleasure.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius are adventure-seeking, free-spirited adrenaline junkies who love trying out new partners and relationships, making them more likely to engage in polyamory.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorns are driven and focused, and their focus is often on their foot fetish. Capricorns love this often-overlooked body part with a single-minded obsession that makes their partners feel adored.

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

Related:

2018’s Fittest Zodiac Sign

The Zodiac Sign You’ll Have The Best Sex With

These Diet Tips For Your Zodiac Sign Are Surprisingly Spot-On

See Stars During Sex: The Best Sex Tips For Your Sign