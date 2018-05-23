Fast Food Under 500: McDonald’s

We all try our best to balance work, family, and healthy meals. While we are everyday superheroes, sometimes our schedules are a little too full. When this happens, fast food can become an absolute necessity. Even though the fast food drive thru may feel like a calorie no-no, not all fast food has to be bad! Did you know that it is possible to order an entire meal from McDonald’s that’s under 500 calories? Here are some healthy options so that you can have the convenience without the guilt.

Cheeseburger: Cheeseburgers are the core of the McDonald’s menu, and you don’t have to miss out just because you are making healthier choices. Want to cut even more calories? Just ditch the cheese! This cheeseburger checks in at 300 calories. (via McDonald’s)

Total Calories: 490

For the full McDonald’s nutrition menu click here.