Fall Into These 10 Crazy Facts About Sex and Attraction

As if falling in love wasn’t enough of an adventure. To be in love is a healthy endeavor (it’s also weird and exciting), and the human body reacts accordingly to this roller coaster-esque experience. Your love life and the love lives of your friends are always interesting topics of conversation. Whether you’re “single as a Pringle,” in a relationship, or have been married for 30 years, human beings never stop their fascination with love. We have the capacity to feel so deeply for another human being… how could we not be fascinated by the process?

1. Women are detective workers

Well, we have to make sure he doesn’t look like a serial killer before meeting him for a drink. According to the Singles in America study released by Match.com, 48 percent of women admitted to peeking at the Facebook profile of a man before going on a first date with him. No matter how experienced you are in the dating arena, meeting someone new can always be nerve wracking. Looking at a suitor’s Facebook profile allows bachelors and bachelorettes to take back a little bit of control over what could be a very lovely, or awfully awkward, encounter.

2. But people want to tie the knot

According to that same Match.com study, nine out of 10 people admit to wanting that long-term commitment, and are also positive about that possibility! Even though marriages are now occurring later and later in life, most people want a foreseeable end to the single lifestyle.

3. Being in love is healthy for your bones

Your man may have a thick skull, but it’s likely due to his deep and profound passion for you! A study done by the University of California Los Angeles showed that marriage, especially for men who waited until after they were 25 years old, actually helped strengthen a man’s skeleton. Time and time again research has shown that marriage can improve long-term health, especially for men!

4. Sexual arousal overrides the body’s response to “disgusting” things

In the heat of the moment, you’re less likely to be disgusted by a sound or wafting smell. According to a study conducted by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, our body’s reaction to “gross” things is quelled when the body is sexually aroused. Because when things get hot and heavy, it’s just plain silly to let flatulence ruin an orgasm.

5. Women can make their voices sexier. Men? Not so much.

You might do it without even meaning to. The conversation is scintillating, you’re giggling, and when you ask him a question, your voice sounds deeper and more breathy than normal. According to a 2014 study by Albright University, researchers found that women can manipulate their voices to sound sexy and show interest in a potential partner. These are cues that men can pick up on. But when men tried to change their tone to sound more sexy, women actually rated them as sounding worse.

6. Pupils dilate when you look at someone you’re interested in

Your eyes may be giving your profound attraction away. Researchers had participants look at titillating photographs of nude people, and noted that the participants’ pupils dilated dramatically, leading researchers to hypothesize that sexual arousal stimulates the pupils. Additionally, they noted that people rate faces as being more attractive when those faces had pupils that were larger and fuller.

7. Parts of the brain “switch off” during sex

During the female orgasm, the amygdala, the part of the brain responsible for fear and anxiety, actually shuts down. A study conducted by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands showed that a woman’s emotional capacity goes way down when she has an orgasm. These results confirm what most women already know, that to fully enjoy sex, you must be stress-free. One researcher, Gert Holstege, said that, “At the moment of orgasm, women do not have any emotional feelings.” One reason for this, they think, is that the brain recognizes the importance of the moment in producing offspring.

8. Climaxing like crazy

Women take the cake in the orgasm endurance contest. On average, the female orgasm lasts 20 seconds, a whopping 14 seconds longer than the stingy six-second orgasm a man has. Another female advantage is the ability to have multiple orgasms.

9. Thinking about love increases your creativity

Research has shown that people in love typically focus on long-term goals, which influences abstract thought and creativity. Because your perspective changes when you find yourself in love, your thoughts shift to focusing on abstract and distant goals: marriage, commitment and intimacy. Your goals also widen to include another human being, which makes your brain think in more creative ways!

10. Cuddling releases natural painkillers

The love hormone, oxytocin, is released in the body when we hold hands, embrace and cuddle our loved ones. Women also release the hormone during an orgasm, which increases the emotional and physical bond between partners! But research has found that this hormone can reduce all kinds of aches and pains in the body, including headaches and menstrual cramps!

Love rules all. A fulfilled life will undoubtably include loving relationships of all kinds. Remember this the next time you find yourself snooping through Facebook or intentionally making your voice deeper: it’s all in an effort to secure the most beautiful human experience possible.

