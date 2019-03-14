Jen Selter (the World’s Most Famous Butt) Shares Go-To Moves for a Hot Booty

How many #fitspo Instagram accounts are you following? It might be time to add one more to your list, if you haven’t already.
With over 10 million followers and counting, Jen Selter is the queen of belfies (butt selfies). Yes, you read that right: belfies. In fact, Selter’s reign over the fitspiration world is so powerful that she has a hashtag named after her: #seltering. (Namely used with a booty-poppin’ photo too good to pass up.)
Videos by PopCulture.com
So how do you sculpt killer glutes like Selter’s? Follow these lower body moves for the ultimate bootylicious workout.
View this post on Instagram
Looking like some kind of animal with this move but it’s one of my favorites ??
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tag someone who needs @motivationforfitness?? This song is ?@badgalriri (Longer video is up on my Facebook page)