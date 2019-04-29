Bikini Competitor’s Before and After Pics Prove That ‘Gaining Weight Is Okay’

Anyone who’s ever tried to lose weight or get in shape knows it’s not easy. Bikini competitor Emily Sowers will tell you the same thing, except now she knows it’s not worth it to sweat the small stuff.

Sowers posted a series of side-by-side images of her body on Instagram, writing, “The picture on the left is from two years ago, 151 lbs. the picture on the right is from two minutes ago, 151 lbs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While we think Sowers looks great in both images, she reveals that in the images from two years ago, she was obsessed with the scale, self-consciously checking out her figure in the mirror and even yo-yo dieting.

MORE: This Is What Weight Gain Looks Like

“What if I told you that gaining weight is OKAY?” she wrote. “For the longest time I’ve been so petrified of the scale, I was gaining weight and refused to look 👀 luckily I have the worlds strongest support system including my friends, my boyfriend, and people I’ve met through fitness that help me realize that numbers are so relative!!”

We couldn’t agree more with Sowers that numbers are relative, and that there are other body-positive ways to measure your fitness gains.

“I enjoy training and weight-lifting just as much as I love how I look right now,” she wrote. “Here’s to big booties and even bigger hearts.”

[H/T Instagram / @emsowers]

Related:

Fitness Star Anna Victoria Just Dropped Another Body-Positive Truth Bomb on Instagram

Demi Lovato Is Totally Fine With Not Having a Thigh Gap and We Are Here for It

One Woman’s Surprising Reason She Won’t Congratulate People on Their Weight Loss