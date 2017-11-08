Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Stunning ‘Morning’ Selfie

World-renowned supermodels earn most of their money through professional photo shoots with the industry's most accomplished photographers, but as you can see from Emily Ratajkowski's recent Instagram snap, she had no problem sharing a lo-fi photo with her followers.

Morning 💪🏼 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 1, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

25-year-old Ratajkowski shot to stardom thanks to the music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," which became one of the most popular hits of 2013 and its video was just as talked about. The minimalistic video featured the performer and Ratajkowski, along with other women, dancing and gyrating to the tune, all while removing articles of clothing.

The video was so racy, an edited version needed to be edited that was appropriate for audiences of all ages, while an uncensored version was released just online.

Removing clothing is only one facet of a model's job, with Ratajkowski never having an issue with being modest. In fact, it was revealed in a recent interview that she secured her first modeling gig by stripping naked after almost being turned away because of her outfit.

Scroll down to see more of Ratajkowski's sexy ensemble!