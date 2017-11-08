Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Stunning ‘Morning’ Selfie
World-renowned supermodels earn most of their money through professional photo shoots with the industry's most accomplished photographers, but as you can see from Emily Ratajkowski's recent Instagram snap, she had no problem sharing a lo-fi photo with her followers.
25-year-old Ratajkowski shot to stardom thanks to the music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," which became one of the most popular hits of 2013 and its video was just as talked about. The minimalistic video featured the performer and Ratajkowski, along with other women, dancing and gyrating to the tune, all while removing articles of clothing.
The video was so racy, an edited version needed to be edited that was appropriate for audiences of all ages, while an uncensored version was released just online.
Removing clothing is only one facet of a model's job, with Ratajkowski never having an issue with being modest. In fact, it was revealed in a recent interview that she secured her first modeling gig by stripping naked after almost being turned away because of her outfit.
The model's first big break was what she was featured in Treats! Magazine, but editor Steve Shaw revealed to The Sun just how close she was from being turned away.
"She came in wearing a black baggy smock dress with horrible four-inch black plastic shoes on," Shaw recalled. "It was like a bin liner and hid everything. She was sat waiting to see Tony Duran, the photographer, and he told me to send her home."
Shaw managed to get her to loosen up for the shoot, as well as shed some articles of clothing. Once she stripped down, Shaw explained, "We just were blown away by this beautiful body. I've never seen anything like her in my life. She's like Kate Moss but with a body."
It was thanks to this spread that Ratajkowski scored the role in Thicke's video, a fact that Shaw is happy with.
The editor confessed, "We're thrilled that being in Treats! was the springboard for her success."
