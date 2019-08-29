Eggs 7 Ways

Eggs are the universal symbol for a healthy, tasty breakfast. And as delicious and nutritious as they may be, sometimes the same old sunny-side-up egg can get a little repetitive after a while. Here are seven ways to cook your eggs next time you’re ready to switch up your brunch menu.

Hard-boiled: Hard-boiled eggs may remind you of the Easter season, but they can be a convenient breakfast commodity all year round. If you make a batch of hard-boiled eggs while you have a bit of free time (laughable, we know), you then have a great breakfast to take to work every day of the week! Check out these skinny hard-boiled eggs recipes.



Videos by PopCulture.com

Soft-boiled: Sure, you know how to make hard-boiled eggs, but what about soft-boiled? The trick with these is to cook them the same as hard-boiled eggs, but just to steep them in hot water for less time. That way, you can crack the top of the eggshell off and actually eat the egg right from the shell! Grab a slice of whole-grain toast and get eating!

Omelet: Omelets are the perfect opportunity to get in your protein while at the same time stuffing it full of veggies and cheesy goodness, resulting in a mouth-watering explosion of flavors. While the folding of the omelet can at first be tricky to master, with practice comes perfection. And you can always turn a “ruined” omelet into scrambled eggs, right? Here is our favorite skinny omelet recipe.

Deviled: Deviled eggs are an hors d’oeuvre classic, but they can get a little out of hand nutrition-wise (we’re looking at you, mayonnaise). Luckily, we’ve found the perfect healthy deviled egg recipe you’ll ever come across to fit all your party-throwing needs.

Protein Packed Huevos Rancheros: We know from the title that it’s high-protein, but did you know this breakfast tortilla is high-fiber as well? At 10 grams, this meal will fill you up without filling you out. Click here for the recipe.

Frittata: Another easy way to ensure your kids are getting their veggies, frittatas are also delicious! A perk to the frittata is that it’s perfect for both breakfast and dinner… or brinner, now that we think of it. Our best frittata recipe boasts five proteins, lean protein and a healthy serving of eggs. Click here for instructions and nutrition info for our Skinny Chicken and Veggie Frittata.



Baked: This will certainly put a twist on your regular old eggs and toast. All you have to do is crack an egg into a sliced open dinner roll and bake it until the egg is set and the bun is toasted. You can even load it up with spinach or other veggies for an added nutrition boost! Or better yet, ditch the dinner roll and use a muffin tin instead.

Read more: 50 Meals You Can Make in a Muffin Tin