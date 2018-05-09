Eat These 10 Bikini Body Foods To Look Hot In Your Swimsuit

If you’re looking for a bikini body, it’s time to start toning and strengthening that core! Contrary to popular belief, abs are not necessarily made in the gym. The foods you eat every day play a much bigger role than those hundreds of crunches you’re suffering through!. Take a look below to learn more about the tummy-tightening foods you should be adding to your bikini diet.

1. Greek yogurt:

If you’re searching for the perfect post-workout snack, look no further! Greek yogurt contains about 18 grams of protein to restore your energy, and absolutely no fat. Plus, its sugar content is typically much lower than other yogurts. Eat it straight out of the container, or give one of these 15 tasty takes a go.

2. Leafy greens:

Spinach, kale, mustard greens, and collard greens are absolutely essential when it comes to carving out that six pack. They are overflowing with vitamins A, C and K, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and fiber. Plus, they’re low-calorie, so you can stock up without breaking any calorie restrictions.

3. Eggs:

Don’t be scared off by the high fat and cholesterol content in eggs. They are known for their healthy fats, “good” cholesterol, high protein content and are actually capable of helping our bodies burn unwanted fat! Check out these 10 ways to reinvent your breakfast eggs.

4. Quinoa:

Healthy carbs like quinoa are a great way to satisfy your hunger and watch that waistline! This grain is full of healthy protein, vitamins, minerals and fiber, which makes it the perfect substitute for enriched pasta products or white breads. Check out these 10 ways to use quinoa in your next meal.

5. Peppermint:

Peppermint works wonders on our digestive tracts. For those of us who suffer from bloating, indigestion, or constipation, a cup of peppermint tea might just be the answer! It soothes gas and bloating and helps promote a healthy, productive digestive system.

6. Red bell peppers:

Not only are these vivid veggies a pleasure to look at, but their sweet, crisp flavor makes them the perfect snack for on-the-go mamas! They are known to boost your metabolism, stave off infections, and contain numerous antioxidants that will help keep you healthy. Dip them in hummus or give our Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers recipe a shot.

7. Salmon:

We’d like to say that all fish are created equal, but when it comes to working those curves, salmon surges into first place! It’s packed with omega-3 fatty acids (“healthy” fats) and tons of protein. It’s naturally low in sodium and saturated fat, which makes it the perfect addition to your next meal!

8. Fruit:

Most fruits contain a good deal of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which make them crucial when it comes to weight loss. The best fruits for your belly include berries, apples, pears, grapefruit, and pineapple, so be sure to stock your fridge.

9. Nuts:

While nuts are often high in fat, their high protein content makes them perfect as a grab-and-go snack. They are also full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Just remember that portion control is key.

10. Oatmeal:

Sick and tired of those sunny-side-up eggs every day for breakfast? Spice up your morning meal with a hearty helping of oatmeal! Oats are overflowing with healthy grains, fiber and protein, and have been shown to reduce cholesterol. Check out our favorite 10 easy overnight oatmeal recipes.

