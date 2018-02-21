Eat Like a Ballerina

There’s a reason ballet-inspired workouts are so hot right now: ballerinas have seriously enviable bodies. Long lean legs, tight stomachs, and graceful arms—it’s no wonder barre is so hot right now! But what do these dancers eat to help fuel their workouts? We’ve rounded up the daily diet of some of the country’s top dancers to give you an idea.

​

Megan Fairchild, Principal Dancer at New York City Ballet, on the importance of snacking: “I always need to replenish while I’m exercising.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Breakfast:

English muffin with goat cheese, prosciutto, sautéed spinach and two poached eggs, with banana and coffee with milk

Lunch:

Vegan sandwich and a green juice

Snacks:

Granola bar, fruit, yogurt, green juice

Dinner:

Fish tacos with grilled shrimp and salad

Dessert:

Two or three dark chocolate squares

​

Gretchen Smith, Corps de Ballet with New York City Ballet, on the importance of listening to your body: “I eat what I’m craving—whether it’s steak, pasta, Mexican, tapas or a big salad.”

Breakfast:

Latte and half an egg, sausage and cheese sandwich on a bagel or croissant

Snack:

Rest of sandwich, or protein bar and fruit

Lunch:

BLT sandwich or a bowl of soup

Snack:

Yogurt, fruit, dark chocolate

Dinner:

Steak or pasta and an avocado

​

Craig D. Black Jr. and Kevin J. Shannon, Dancers with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, on the benefits of batch cooking: “I’ll make a dish to last two or three meals; I just change up the vegetables.”

Breakfast:

Egg and cheese on an English muffin, or a smoothie and a bowl of whole grain cereal

Lunch:

Leftovers, like lasagna

Snacks:

KIND bars, fruit, nuts

Dinner:

A salad with chicken and avocado

Post-show treat:

Diner food, like matzoh ball soup, a burger, or poutine

​

It turns out these dancers don’t eat very differently than the rest of us! They all ensure their meals have a balance of carbs, proteins, and fats, they recognize the importance of snacking for sustained energy (something you definitely need if you’re dancing for a living!), and they allow themselves some all-important treats during the week, especially after a big show.

This is a sustainable, healthy diet for most people to follow, though the number of snacks you need to consume in one day depends on your activity level and metabolism. If you’ve seen Black Swan, you might think that all dancers eat are eggs and fruit, but these dancers prove that healthy carbs, fats, and proteins are essential to ensuring your body is strong enough to withstand all the activities you have planned for your day, whether those include pirouettes or not.

Related:

8 Moves to Get a Dancer’s Lean Body

Video: Cardio Hip Hop Dance Party

Exactly What Jenna Dewan Tatum Eats in a Day to Get That Stunning Figure

How These Gorgeous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Stay So Freakin’ Fit