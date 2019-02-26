Dying for Carbs? Try Any Of These 14 Spaghetti Squash Recipes Instead

Rule of thumb: Hearty doesn’t necessarily mean unhealthy! Here we’ll teach you how to cook spaghetti squash, the perfect in-season, versatile foundation for hearty and healthy meals, even in the summertime. These low-carb, low-fat, low-calorie squash recipes can be used in a number of different ways, from pasta replacements to an edible bowl.

1. Skinny Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce: Craving Italian? This spaghetti squash dish will satisfy that craving, but leave you feeling guilt-free! Here’s our original recipe.

2. Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Meatballs: Combined with the marinara sauce, these meatballs stay nice and juicy. Toss them on a bed of spaghetti squash and you’re set! If there are leftovers, use them in a skinny meatball sub the next day! Click here for the recipe.

3. Pizza Spaghetti Squash: Make pizza night healthy with this spaghetti squash version! The kids will love having their own “pizza” and you’ll love how incredibly simple it is to make. (via Iowa Girl Eats)

4. Very Veggie Spaghetti Squash: For all your vegetarians out there, this might be your next favorite recipe! It’s full of color, flavor and texture and is super easy to throw together. (via Iowa Girl Eats)

5. Garlic Parmesan Spaghetti Squash: Roasted spaghetti squash tossed in butter, garlic and Parmesan — and STILL low-carb? It’s too good to be true! (via Damn Delicious)

6. Spaghetti Squash Egg Baskets: How cute are these? If you’re looking for a breakfast that’s out of the ordinary, look no further! Easy peasy! (via A Cozy Kitchen)

7. Baked Spaghetti Squash and Kale Cakes: These super healthy spaghetti squash cakes could be served as an appetizer, main, or side. Talk about versatile! (via Dolly and Oatmeal)

(Photo: Dolly and Oatmeal)

8. Spaghetti Squash and Kale Gratin: A traditional comfort food dish gets lightened up! This gratin has all the rich, indulgent flavors you love, but spaghetti squash and kale help keep it light and healthy. (via A Better Happier St. Sebastian)

(Photo: A Better Happier St. Sebastian)

9. Thai Peanut Spaghetti Squash: Thai food is a delicious and comforting meal worthy of a warm night at home, but you regret all those carbs later. This spaghetti squash version replaces noodles with carb-free veggies! (via Shared Appetite)

(Photo: Shared Appetite)

10. Spinach Artichoke Spaghetti Squash: You’ll never know this spaghetti squash dish has been lightened up! It still tastes rich, creamy and comforting. (via Taste and Tell)

(Photo: Taste and Tell)

11. Chicken Enchilada Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: The spaghetti squash serves as the edible vessel for protein-rich chicken and spicy enchilada sauce. (via Closet Cooking)

(Photo: Closet Cooking)

12. Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowls: You’ll be doing a few less dishes when you make these burrito bowls. Layer in all your favorite ingredients sans rice! (via Making Thyme for Health)

(Photo: Making Thyme for Health)

13. Cheesy Chili Spaghetti Squash Casserole: This take on Cincinnati-style chili substitutes spaghetti squash for carb-heavy pasta. You won’t lose any of the rich, spicy flavors you love! (via I Breathe… I’m Hungry)

(Photo: I Breathe…I’m Hungry)

14. Low-Carb Spaghetti Squash Breakfast Casserole: Low carb, gluten free AND an easy hot breakfast? We may have hit the jackpot. At 129 calories per serving, this easy dish just might become a regular in your home! (via All Day I Dream About Food)