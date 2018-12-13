Do This One (Easy) Thing for Better Sex

If you have ever attended a yoga class or looked into meditation and mindfulness, you have probably heard a great deal about the benefits of purposeful breathing. However, have you ever considered that the concept of breathing can translate into better, more pleasurable sex?

Here’s how breathing can boost your drive and arousal, help with orgasms, and give your sex life a whole new spin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Understand That There’s a Chemical Reaction

When you breathe like you do in a yoga class (in through the nose, out through the mouth, slowly and carefully), you engage in a technique called pranayama. Research has shown that this method of breathing actually triggers a change in your brain. Not only does it calm you down and help you center yourself, but it can also cause blood to flow to your down-there spot and increase your chances of a high sexual response.

Right Now, You’re Probably Breathing Wrong During Sex

According to sexual experts, the average person loses control over their breathing during sexual intercourse. The usual tendency is to take short, rapid breaths that don’t give your body enough oxygen. Like any kind of physical activity, sex requires concentration and stamina, which means purposeful breathing often falls by the wayside. The problem is, the more you hold your breath, the less blood that flows throughout your body. This can have a negative effect on your overall arousal, as well as your orgasm.

How to Start Breathing Purposefully

Don’t let yourself fall into the old habit of holding your breath or inhaling and exhaling rapidly as you get closer to your climax. Instead, draw your attention back to your breathing and think about doing so purposefully. Maximize each breath to boost your blood circulation and enhance your journey to orgasm. Obviously, you don’t need to make things weird or start singing “ohm” as things get hot and heavy. Instead, focus on keeping your breaths deep and intentional. You’ll find that your climax becomes more intense and enjoyable than ever before.

Don’t Get Lost Inside Your Head

Deep breathing during sex isn’t supposed to pull you away from the experience. In fact, it’s supposed to help you enjoy it even more. If you start to feel like you’re focusing more on breathing and relaxing than you are on the pleasure of the sex, draw your mind back to your partner. Like any habit, deep breathing during intercourse takes time to get used to. The more you practice, the easier and more natural it will feel.

Try Practicing By Yourself

If you don’t think you can focus on breathing purposefully during sex, consider practicing beforehand. Experts say that deep breathing while masturbating can have the same effects, and it can also be easier to try out. Focus on expanding your diaphragm as you touch yourself. If you can, visualize the oxygen flowing throughout your body and increasing your stimulation. Once you think you’ve got the hang of it, give the new breathing technique a try in bed with your partner.

Related:

5 Steamy Yoga Poses That Double as Sex Positions

70 Yoga Poses to Tone, Strengthen and Detox Your Body

5 Steamy Yoga Poses That Double as Sex Positions

10 Sex Tips That Are Totally Worth Your Effort