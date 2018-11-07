10 DIY Sex Toys

Adding accessories in the bedroom, whether you’re single in a relationship, is a great way to spice up your sex life. The world of sex toys is also vast, so whether you’re into bondage, role-playing, or you just want to masturbate with a little assistance, there’s a sex toy out there for you. But these toys can get expensive, fast. Vibrators can run as much as $100, and a good pair of handcuffs or butt plug can cost at least $50. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend all your salary to pleasure yourself or your partner. We’ve rounded up ten of the best homemade sex toys so you can spice up your sex life without breaking the bank. Read on to find out how to use objects you probably already have lying around your room for the best orgasm of your life.

Read More: 8 Best Sex Toys For Couples

Videos by PopCulture.com

Neck tie instead of handcuffs

Most men have at least one tie knocking around their closet, so the next time you and your beau want to experiment with bondage, tie yourself up, literally! Ties are a great substitute for handcuffs, and the soft fabric also prevents chafing. Win-win.

» Read More: 8 Wives Text Their Husbands Lines From ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and the Responses Are Hilarious



Belt instead of handcuffs

Another staple of most men’s wardrobes is a good leather belt, which means your partner already has the perfect replacement for handcuffs or restraints. Plus, is there anything hotter than watching a man whip off his belt and tie you up with it?

Spoons instead of vibrators

Yup, you read that right. The next time you’re sick of using just your fingers to masturbate, head to the kitchen and grab yourself a soup spoon. Warm the metal between your hands and then rub the round part of the spoon in a circular motion on your clitoris. You can even use a little coconut oil as lube.

Removable showerheads instead of vibrators

Few things are better in life than getting off in the shower, and if your shower features a removable showerhead, you’re golden. Find a comfortable position leaning against the shower wall or sitting on the shower floor and direct the spray of warm water on your clitoris. Combining the relaxing sensation of warm water with clitoral stimulation is a recipe for the perfect orgasm.

» Read More: 6 Shower Positions That Actually Work

Rubber spatulas instead of whips

Interested in engaging in some spanking, but worried it might hurt? Start out with a spatula. It will be a great enough sensation to pleasure you, but won’t cause lasting pain like a hand can. Just make sure the spatula is clean, and wash after each use.

Scrunchies instead of cock rings

I cannot be the only woman with at least 12,000 scrunchies scattered round my living space, so if you’re overloaded with hair ties, put them to use! The next time your guy is over, slip one onto his erect penis. The tightness of the elastic can help him maintain his erection longer, which is a boon for you because longer sex=more orgasms.

Tights instead of blindfolds

Sure, you could splash out on a silk blindfold when you’re in the mood for domination, but why do that when you can repurpose a pair of those holey tights from last winter? Tights also make great restraints, so keep them in your BDSM arsenal.

Phallic fruits instead of dildos

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet, but they also make great bedroom accessories. Rather than splashing out on a state-of-the-art dildo, wrap a freshly washed cucumber or banana with a condom and slip it inside you. The sensation is the exact same as with a normal dildo, but you can get this sex toy on your weekly grocery run.

Hairbrushes instead of dildos

Not a fan of fruit or veg in the vag? Try using the handle of your hairbrush. Hairbrush handles generally have interesting textures on them, which makes the experience of slipping them inside you all the more fun. Just make sure to wrap the handle in a condom and wash with soap and warm water after each use. Also, make sure to clean the hair out of your brush before you go to town, because no one likes their feel-good session interrupted by a ball of hair.

Sexual pleasure doesn’t need to be expensive. Find which one of these everyday household items works best for your sex toy needs, then pat yourself on the back for saving money while still getting yourself off.