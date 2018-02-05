6 Dietician-Approved Snacks

We all know how important it is to have healthy snacks on hand for when hunger strikes. Snacking also keeps your blood sugar stable and helps keep you satisfied between meals, making you less likely to make unhealthy food choices because of hunger. Read on to find out which packaged and homemade snacks will help you stay on track to meet your fitness and weight loss goals.

1. Whole Food Bars

If you need quick snacks to grab in between meetings, grab a selection of snack bars made with only whole ingredients, no chemicals or additives. Bars with ingredients you can actually pronounce, fiber, protein, and low sugar content will ensure you feel satiated without any delayed sugar crash.

2. Crunchy grains and pulses

If you stare longingly at the vending machine chip selection every day at 3 p.m., grab yourself a few packs of roasted chickpeas, roasted edamame, air-popped popcorn or soynuts to munch on. All of these snacks have plenty of fiber to ensure you stay full until dinner, and chickpeas, edamame and soynuts are also jam-packed with protein, a necessary nutrient if you want to avoid craving and sudden bursts of hunger.

» We’ve got a homemade recipe for Spiced Chickpeas here.

3. Nuts and seeds

Another great snack for those who like to munch and crunch, snacking on nuts, seeds or trail mix is a great way to kill hunger pangs with quick doses of fat and protein from the nuts and fiber from the dried fruit. Try our recipe for Roasted Pumpkin Seeds for a tasty way to use up squash seeds. There are also loads of flavored nuts and trail mixes out there, but watch out for added sugar lurking on the label.

4. Fruit and nut butter

Few snacks beat this childhood classic, because it combines fiber from the fruit with plenty of protein and fat in the nut butter to keep you satisfied for hours. There are loads of combinations to try here; bananas and peanut butter, apples and almond butter, pears and cashew butter. You won’t get bored of this snack!

5. Yogurt and fruit

While you might put yogurt in the “breakfast” category, it can be enjoyed any time of day for a quick hit of satisfying protein. Combining yogurt with fruit, nuts and a dash of oats or granola makes a satisfying snack that’s as fun to make as it is to eat. Greek yogurt has less sugar and more protein than other kinds of yogurt, so stick to it when you’re making your homemade parfaits.

» Want an easy snack that is healthy, delicious and filling? Try our Yogurt Covered Blueberry Bites! Only 38 calories for one serving!

6. Energy balls

If you love the convenience of energy bars but want to adapt them to better suit your taste buds, try making them at home! They’re super easy to whip up, and you can adapt them to suit your taste buds so you don’t get bored. Check out our recipes for No Bake Carrot Cake Energy Balls and our list of 6 Simple and Succulent Homemade Energy Bars for inspiration.

Refer back to this list the next time you need to stock up on snacks!