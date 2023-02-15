Sam's Club Memberships Are Just $25 Online Ahead of Presidents' Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Warehouse chain Sam's Club is offering a deal ahead of Presidents' Day that's not to be missed. If you're not a Sam's Club member, you can now get a one-year membership to the warehouse chain for $25. That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club yearly membership.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

You can save even more -- $40 -- if you opt for an upgraded Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

An upgrade to a Sam's Club Plus membership will pay for itself if you plan on spending at least $2,250 at the warehouse retailer this year. (When you buy groceries regularly, it's an easy spending target to hit.)

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. In some locations, the chain offers same-day delivery.

Best Sam's Club Presidents' Day deals to shop right now

It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel for 2023. We've rounded up our favorite Presidents' Day deals to shop at Sam's Club below so you can make the most of your new membership. Or, use the button to head directly to Sam's Club to view all the deals.

Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club Presidents' Day deals end Feb. 26, 2023.