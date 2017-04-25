Former ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jacob Harris Arrested For Suspected Possession Of Meth, And More

Former Deadliest Catch star Jacob Harris was arrested for suspected possession of meth after allegedly stealing a woman's car. After a bizarre incident with a female companion, the reality star was also arrested on suspicion of felony theft, possession of dangerous drugs and illegal prescription drugs, according to law enforcement officials.

Last week, Jacob Harris was traveling through Phoenix, Arizona with an unidentified woman. The night prior to the arrest, the two stayed together at a motel near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue, according to the police.

On April 21, the woman reported that her car, keys, and cash had been stolen by Jacob Harris. Less than 12 hours after the original 911 call, the police received another call from the woman claiming she found Harris along with her vehicle outside a convenience store.

The woman reportedly called Harris to find out where he was, and he told her he was at the Circle K. The female then went to confront Harris.

Upon making contact with Harris, a fight broke out between him and the woman.

When the police arrived at the scene, Harris claimed that the woman gave him permission to drive the car. However, the woman said that she never gave him consent.

Harris then reached into his pockets to show the police officers that he did not have the car keys. While doing so, a small bag containing pills fell to the ground, according to what the police said to the AZ Central.

The cops suspected Harris was in possession of crystal meth and Xanax pills, according to Daily Mail.

Jacob Harris' court date has been set for May 5 as he was arrested for suspected possession of dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and felony theft.

Up Next:

[H/T AZ Central, Daily Mail]