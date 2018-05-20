Carve Killer Abs With A Stability Ball [VIDEO]

What looks like a super-sized kick ball to your kid is your core’s biggest challenge. The stability ball requires you to do just that — stabilize. The tiny stabilizing muscle fibers between the long or thicker fibers finally get their chance to shine. Fitness instructor Holly Beck leads you through eight to 10 reps of each exercise, hitting the core hard. It doesn’t take much to fire up the abdominal wall. If you want more, replay the workout with a short rest between rounds. Let’s roll!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com