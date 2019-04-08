Bye-Bye Saddlebags Routine

We are ALL about rocking curves, but sometimes the body goes a little overboard and gives us a bit more than we ordered in the thigh department (we’ve all been there!). But before you decide to pull out the baggy shirts and sweatpants, take a shot at this workout routine that just may be the solution to your saddlebag dilemma.

1. Standing Fire Hydrant

You’ll need a sturdy chair and a soft ball for this move.

Step 1: Have a chair or countertop to rest your hands on and use for minimal balance. The standing leg should be slightly bent to protect the knee joint.

Step 2: Flex the opposite foot and brace the abs as you lift the leg out to the side. Avoid leaning.

Step 3: Bring the leg back to the starting position and repeat for several reps on the same side before switching.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

2. Crossover Step-Up:

Grab your dumbbells and get to work!

Step 1: Stand to the side of with a dumbbell in each hand.

Step 2: Place your outside foot on the bench across the other leg, keeping your arms at your sides.

Step 3: Press into your heel and step up and laterally onto the bench.

Step 4: Step down onto the inside foot, keeping the outside foot on the bench. Complete all reps on one side before switching to the other side.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

3. Resistance Band Clamshell:

Wrap your resistance band around your thighs and prepare for the burn!

Step 1: Lie on your side with your knees slightly bent, one leg on top of the other and place a resistance band around both thighs.

Step 2: Keep your feet together and lift your top knee.

Step 3: Lower your knee back to the initial position. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

4. Resistance Band Kickback:

This move requires strength and stamina from your glutes in order to get all the way through! For a less intensity, ditch the resistance band.

Step 1: Stand with legs hip-width distance apart. Place a resistance band around your ankles (resistance band not shown).

Step 2: Lift right leg so it is parallel with the floor. Make sure your hips remain square and your leg stays straight.

Step 3: Return leg to start position. That is one rep. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

Modification (Advanced): After you perform all your reps, keep your leg extended and pulse for an additional 15-20 reps. Keep the motion small and controlled.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

5. Side Lunge Row:

Grab a pair of dumbbells and get to work! You’ll feel this move all over your body.

Step 1: Begin standing with feet shoulder-width apart with a slight bend in your knees, palms facing down on the tops of your thighs, grasping a dumbbell in each hand.

Step 2: Next, step your left leg into a side lunge, while simultaneously pulling your hands up your body until your elbows are even with your shoulders.

Step 3: Lower your arms and return to your starting position. That’s one rep. Perform for one minute on one side, then, switch sides and repeat.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

6. Weighted Leg Circles:

You’ll feel this move in your oblique abs and hamstrings. To decrease the intensity a little bit, ditch the ankle weights.

Step 1: Place an ankle weight on each ankle. Lie on your right side and prop yourself up on your right forearm, shoulder directly over your elbow. Stack your legs on top of each other.

Step 2: Lift your left leg and draw large forward circles. Switch sides and perform exercise on other leg.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

7. Squat Step with Resistance Band:

Tone your quads and glutes with this killer move.

Step 1: Stand with feet a little closer than shoulder-width apart and loop your resistance band around the ankles. Drop to form a squat, keeping your weight shifted into your heels.

Step 2: Stay low and step right foot laterally out to the right side, then step the left foot to follow, keeping tension on the band at all times.

Do the work: Perform this move quickly in a controlled motion back and forth as many times as possible for :60.

8. Side Leg Lift on Stability Ball:

Singe those saddlebags with this killer move! Do it for 60 seconds on each leg – taking a break when needed.

Step 1: Kneel and lean left hip against a stability ball, right arm bent on top of it, forearm resting on the ball.

Step 2: Place your right hand on your hip and extend your right leg out to side as high as you can. Hold for 1 count, then lower. That’s one rep. Perform all your reps, then, switch sides and repeat.

Do the work: Perform this move quickly in a controlled motion as many times as possible on each side for :60.

9. Saddlebag Sizzler:

You’ll really feel the burn in your glutes and your thighs after about 10 seconds of this!

Step 1: Lie on your side and prop up your body on your elbow. Place your elbow directly beneath the shoulder. Your other hand can go on the ground in front of you for support. Bend the bottom knee as comfortable and pull the top knee toward the chest.

Step 2: Crunch the leg in and out, flexing the foot to fully engage the leg muscles.

Modification: To avoid shoulder discomfort, use a pillow or side-lying position.

» Do the work: Perform this move on the right leg for :60; then repeat on the left leg for :60.

Before you settle for those saddlebags, try incorporating these nine exercises into your lower body routine. Of course, don’t forget to include cardio workouts and a healthy diet, as those are also an important part of the process. If you stick with it and stay the course, you’ll be able to ditch the sweats and flaunt those super low-rise jeans!